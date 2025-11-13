Forbes Names Rottet Studio to Inaugural "America's Top Hospitality Architects & Designers" List

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rottet Studio has been named to Forbes' inaugural list of "America's Top Hospitality Architects & Designers," highlighting the internationally acclaimed firm's design for the Conrad Washington DC. Following a rigorous review of over 850 firms, the list celebrates the most distinguished architects and designers of our time. Rottet Studio's inclusion underscores the organization's significance and impact as well as its reputation and excellence in the hospitality and interior architecture industry.

The skylit atrium of the Conrad Washington DC. Photo by Eric Laignel.

"We are honored Rottet Studio is included on this stellar list of hospitality professionals. We strive to push the

boundaries of design and be the absolute best at what we do. We thank Forbes for acknowledging this effort," said Lauren Rottet, Founding Principal and President. "We are particularly pleased that our work on the Conrad Washington DC has been highlighted as it was a wonderful team effort working with Hilton to set new design heights."

The 11-story, 360-room property "set the gold standard for the Conrad brand on a global stage," said Larry Traxler, Senior Vice President of Global Design for Hilton. "Rottet Studio's design stands as a testament to refined artistry and clarity of vision, seamlessly contrasting and complementing Herzog & de Meuron's architectural concept. With a clarity of vision that shimmers through every line and surface, their masterful design becomes a meditation on restraint – where each detail is a whisper of intention, and the interior architecture itself breathes with calm purpose," Traxler adds.

The Forbes list was assembled after a rigorous evaluation of a firm's professionalism and a project's attributes;

a review of details highlighting photography, professional display; informational value; awards; and publication history, as well as the educational background of the firm's principals, work history and mentorships.

About Lauren Rottet/Rottet Studio

Lauren Rottet is the Founding Principal and President of Rottet Studio , an international architecture and interior design firm that has been recognized as one of the Top 3 Most Admired Design Firms in the World. The firm has an extensive portfolio of residential, hospitality, corporate and maritime projects for the world's leading companies and brands, including: Goldman Sachs, Disney, BGC3, New York Stock Exchange, Target, Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Langham, Starwood, Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, Belmond and more. "Rottet is facile whether it's a client's private home or a million square foot project. I am not sure I have seen someone who is as skilled in such a wide vernacular of design styles from contemporary minimal to elegantly traditional in such an authentic manner. Thus, why I suggested to her the title of her book – Authentic Design." Paul Goldberger. Rottet's product designs have earned her many accolades, including Interior Design's Best of Year, four gold medals for Best of NeoCon and 10 Chicago Athenaeum GOOD DESIGN Awards. She serves on the board of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.



Link to high-res. photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ypktrsf355mjfqcddow5a/AOYRiHcno2NuidGfZ_hg6SM?rlkey=k3702ojri57rkmjkskw3gxd20&st=tee3s8my&dl=0

