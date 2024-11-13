FORMER PRO GOLFER URGES PLAYERS "DON'T WAIT" TO GET HIP AND KNEE REPLACEMENT

Dr. Richard Berger says with Minimally Invasive Joint Replacement Procedures Golfers Can Return to Play in 3 to 4 Weeks

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Institutes of Health, up to 20 percent of hip and knee replacement patients are golfers. Many of their golfing peers, however, put off surgery. Instead, they struggle with joint pain because they believe surgery entails a six-month recovery -- with no golfing allowed.

Teddy Koukoulis, a former pro golfer and golf coach from Winter Haven, Florida, says he paid the price after delaying knee replacement. Koukoulis began compensating because of the pain, which put stress on other body parts. This led to the development of bad golfing habits -- especially with his swing.

"The pain was chronic, and the swelling was constant," says Koukoulis. "I was still playing in Florida amateur tournaments, but when I wasn't on the course, I lived with an ice bag on my knee."

"Beyond the accepted back pain that most weekend golfers experience, knee pain/soreness often creeps in and robs your game of consistency, distance, and overall stamina," says Joe Hallett, who is Koukoulis' swing coach and PGA Teacher and Coach of 2024. "Getting surgery when needed will relieve the pain and often improves your golf handicap."

Koukoulis started doing research, and began consulting friends and acquaintances, who recommended Richard Berger, M.D. in Chicago because of his unprecedented minimally invasive procedure that allows patients to return to sports quickly and effectively."

Dr. Berger is an orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush and Assistant Professor at Rush University Medical Center and is known worldwide for developing a procedure that limits the cutting of muscle, ligaments or tendons. Because of this, Dr Berger's patients walk up the stairs and out the door the day of surgery and experience less pain and a much quicker recovery than those who have traditional replacement surgery. For golfers, that means getting back on the course in record time.

Koukoulis had the procedure in October of 2023 and returned to 18 holes of golf in just three weeks after hearing that his swing was "tour quality" from Hallett. That week he shot a 74. "My handicap has improved significantly," Koukoulis admits. "I've been hitting the ball harder and recently won the club championship -- something I wouldn't have imagined five years ago."

Since close to 50 percent of Berger's patients are from outside of Chicago, Dr. Berger offers a special concierge program for out-of-towners who need hip and knee replacement. The BEST, Berger Elective Surgical & Telemedicine, involves virtual pre- and post-consultations, and pre-surgery classes. Patents save a substantial amount of time and money, because they attend meetings from the comfort of their own homes. The BEST allows for additional support since family members and caregivers can attend virtual meetings without traveling to Chicago.

For appointments with Dr. Richard Berger, or to learn more, visit www.outpatienthipandknee.com, or call (312)-432-2557.

SOURCE Dr. Richard Berger