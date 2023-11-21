From Nobody to Immortal! Idle Cultivation RPG "Nobody's Adventure: Chop-Chop" Officially Launches Today

News provided by

37 GAMES

21 Nov, 2023, 09:22 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on a whimsical journey with the idle cultivation RPG, Nobody's Adventure: Chop-Chop, officially available on both the App Store and Google Play starting November 21st! This unique game features stylized creatures from Chinese mythology, allowing players to step into the shoes of these quirky and fun-loving beings. All it takes is a bit of tree-chopping to collect magical gear, boost your powers, and effortlessly ascend to immortality!

  • Choose Your Character and Embark on an Epic Quest
Continue Reading

Start your adventure by selecting your very own character - whether it's the delightfully goofy piglet, the hopeful fish dreaming of grandeur, or the cool and collected fledgling! Despite their unassuming appearances, these creatures are fueled by dreams achieving immortality. Join them on an extraordinary journey through a world filled with enchanting adventures!

  • Master Divine Powers, Collect Treasures, and Dive into Epic Duels!

Equip yourself with divine loot obtained by chopping at the Divine Tree! Engage in exciting gameplay with modes such as "Adventure" and "Challenge," where you can go head-to-head with various formidable foes. Use your divine equipment to unleash formidable powers upon your foes and take down mythical beasts with ease. And if you'd rather take a hands-off approach, you can also have the game automatically resolve combat for you, making multitasking effortless!

  • Explore a Mysterious Realm and Forge Unforgettable Bonds

The path to immortality doesn't have to be a solitary one!

During the course of your travels, you will journey through dozens of mystical realms, such as Qingqiu, Tianzhu, and Canglang Mountain, where you will encounter a vast number of captivating beings. Immerse yourself in breathtaking scenery, enhance your combat skills, and ascend to new heights alongside your delightful companions.

  • Enjoy 7 Days of Rewards and Summon SSR Genie for Free!

To celebrate the game's official launch, 37GAMES has prepared some exciting in-game surprises for you. Complete the 7-day sign-in tasks to score valuable in-game items. Plus, by participating in the event, you can also unlock an SSR-grade genie for free, whether it's the elusive Nine-Tails Fox or the formidable Chaos Wolf. These ancient mythical creatures will give you a powerful head start, making clearing the initial adventure stages a breeze!

Take a swing at the Divine Tree and journey toward immortality! Nobody's Adventure: Chop-Chop is officially launching today! Stay tuned to its official Facebook page for the latest updates on in-game news and events!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552410028677

Download Link: https://pse.is/5e8jys

SOURCE 37 GAMES

Also from this source

Top Zombie-Themed Mobile Strategy Game Puzzles & Survival Teams with Lionsgate & Twisted Pictures' SAW X for Sinister Halloween Experience

Top Zombie-Themed Mobile Strategy Game Puzzles & Survival Teams with Lionsgate & Twisted Pictures' SAW X for Sinister Halloween Experience

Now through November 17th, Puzzles & Survival, the popular zombie-themed mobile strategy game published by 37GAMES, is joining forces with the iconic ...
Puzzles & Chaos, a brand new fantasy mobile strategy game has been officially launched: Awaken the dragon and save the frozen world

Puzzles & Chaos, a brand new fantasy mobile strategy game has been officially launched: Awaken the dragon and save the frozen world

Puzzles & Chaos, a fantasy match-3 strategy mobile game published by 37GAMES, was officially launched on September 6th on both the iOS App Store and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.