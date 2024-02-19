G FUEL Parties On with "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" Flavor Collab

News provided by

G FUEL

19 Feb, 2024, 15:00 ET

G FUEL's Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama Collector's Box and Tub are Available Now at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL Energy Formula, in collaboration with Creative Licensing Corporation, honors two of the greatest heroes of our time – or any time – with Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama – inspired by the classic comedy film, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure! This limited-edition flavor is available now at GFUEL.com in an appropriately excellent Collector's Box and Tub.

Continue Reading
G FUEL Wyld Stallyns, inspired by "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," is now available at GFUEL.com for a limited time.
G FUEL Wyld Stallyns, inspired by "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," is now available at GFUEL.com for a limited time.

Whether you're cramming for that big history report, ice skating with Socrates or going bowling with Napoleon, you need BODACIOUS energy! That's why G FUEL has searched the Circuits of Time Directory to find a most outstanding pick-me-up: zero-sugar Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama! Celebrating 35 years of time-traveling fun with Bill & Ted, this combination of orange, pineapple, and coconut will help prevent your next journey from being a bogus one – even if you've got to face the music!

Each full-art Collector's Box comes with a 40-serving Tub of Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama, a Rufus-approved pair of futuristic shades, and a 24 oz G FUEL Shaker Cup featuring Bill, Ted, Rufus, and their iconic phone booth time machine. Shake up this flavor and strive to bring some positive energy to your timeline. Because, as Abraham Lincoln once said, "Be excellent to each other … and PARTY ON, DUDES!"

"G FUEL is passionate about modern energy drink flavors as well as celebrations of pop culture characters, so it was fun to collaborate on this most excellent collection for Bill & Ted," said Kim Penny, EVP of Creative Licensing.

G FUEL's Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama Energy Formula is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is a film that stands the test of time, so we paired these enduring characters with one of our most sought-after classic flavors, Bahama Mama," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "We're excited to power G FUEL fans' excellent adventures alongside Wyld Stallyns!"

Strange things are afoot at GFUEL.com! Pick up Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama now, because missing out on this flavor collab would be most egregious!

About G FUEL  

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans and powdered Hydration Formula, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 358,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of PewDiePie, Ninja, Jynxzi, NoisyButters Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Gearbox Software, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Atari, Rare Ltd., Disney, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. 

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy. 

Press Contact: 
[email protected]

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
[email protected]

About Creative Licensing

Located in Los Angeles CA, Creative Licensing is a full-service independent merchandise licensing agency that specializes in long-term brand development. Founded in 1982, Creative Licensing currently represents a large catalogue of classic films and properties. For more information on licensing opportunities, please visit www.creativelicensingcorporation.com

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure characters and images ™ & © 1989, 2024 Creative Licensing Corporation. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE G FUEL

Also from this source

G FUEL and ATLUS Join Forces to Take On the Dark Hour with a "Persona 3 Reload" Energy Drink

G FUEL and ATLUS Join Forces to Take On the Dark Hour with a "Persona 3 Reload" Energy Drink

G FUEL Energy Formula and ATLUS celebrate the immersive reimagining of one of the most influential role-playing games of all time, Persona 3 Reload™, ...
G FUEL Celebrates Atari's Gaming Legacy with Atari 2600+ Collection

G FUEL Celebrates Atari's Gaming Legacy with Atari 2600+ Collection

G FUEL Energy Formula is kicking off 2024 with an exciting flavor collaboration with one of the most iconic and enduring brands in video games with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.