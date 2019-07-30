Gap Launches "It's Our Denim Now"

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap, the cultural American clothing brand, today launches "It's Our Denim Now" Fall campaign focused on denim through a modern lens, with styles and fits for every dimension of today's generation.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8462153-gap-fall-2019-its-our-denim-now-campaign/

Introducing new high rise must-haves. In more styles than ever. It’s our denim now: https://gap.us/ItsOurDenimWomen. #GapDenim The most comfortable jeans you’ll ever own. Next level soft. Get into Slim Soft Wear: https://gap.us/ItsOurDenimMen. #GapDenim It's Our Denim Now: Anthem #GapDenim (:60s) Gap Fall 2019 “It’s Our Denim Now” Gap Fall 2019 “It’s Our Denim Now” Gap Fall 2019 “It’s Our Denim Now”

Since 1969, Gap has been at the forefront of progress and inclusion. "It's Our Denim Now" continues this by celebrating inclusivity and working with talented creatives to portray this through an integrated marketing campaign. The hero campaign film was directed by Fleur Fortuné and is set to Move Together by Ndidi O. With powerful lyrics including 'we can get there faster if we all move together,' the song is an anthem of unity which underscores the brand's long history of bridging gaps and bringing people together, even in divided times, while also inspiring today's generation to pave a path forward, together. Championing diversity and the versatility of Gap denim, the film shows that when you feel comfortable in your own skin, you are empowered to move towards an optimistic future. The accompanying campaign imagery was shot by next gen photographer, Tyler Mitchell who captured models in a wide range of denim styles and fits, including the High Rise Cigarette, the newest offering for women's which is a lean, straight fit that is tight in all the right places, elongating the body and skims at the ankle as well as the men's Skinny made with GapFlex technology for extra flexibility and total comfort, versatile for day or night.

"It's Our Denim Now" also teases upcoming fall collections that are a nod to Gap's 50 year heritage. Launching on August 20, the limited-edition Denim through Decades capsule is comprised of iconic styles from the 70's, 80's and 90's, updated with on-trend modern details, while the 1969 Premium collection features elevated pieces of today with denim and namesake logo hoodies, shirts and jackets which will be refreshed seasonally.

"Fall is momentous for Gap as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and the new era of the brand," says Gap's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Alegra O'Hare. "With 'It's Our Denim Now' being my first major campaign, we wanted to make an impactful statement visually and celebrate Gap's heritage as a denim leader while cementing its future as a brand for all generations. This is only the beginning of what's to come."

"It's Our Denim Now" campaign was developed in collaboration with New York-based creative agency Johannes Leonardo, marking the first creative endeavor between the agency and the brand. "Gap's deep heritage in fashion has had an incredible effect on culture over the past century. Denim is and has always been a form of self-expression and individuality. For the film, it was important for us to show a diversity of fits and people by celebrating a generation empowered by their individuality," says Samira Ansari, Group Creative Director of Johannes Leonardo.

Launching on July 30, the campaign will be released on Gap.com, the Gap social channels and YouTube.com/Gap and span across mobile, social, video and digital.

#GapDenim

Assets:

Download campaign imagery: Here

Download campaign film: Here

For press inquiries, please contact:

Bernadette Fahey

PR Consulting

bfahey@prconsulting.net

(212) 228-8181

About Gap:

Gap is one of the world's most iconic apparel and accessories brands and the authority on American casual style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap's collections are designed to build the foundation of modern wardrobes – all things denim, classic white shirts, khakis and must-have trends. Beginning with the first international store in London in 1987, Gap continues to connect with customers online and across the brands about 1,600 company-operated and franchise retail locations around the world. Gap includes Women's and Men's apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively-designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS ) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack and Hill City brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com .

SOURCE Gap