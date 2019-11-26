Get Ready…Get Ready…Here They Come! A Special Live Musical Performance From "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times of The Temptations" To Be Featured As Hotel Association of New York City Foundation (HANYC Foundation) Hosts Annual "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala"

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, December 2, 2019, leading lights from Broadway and the hotel industry will gather as the Hotel Association of New York City Foundation (HANYC Foundation) hosts the "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala," HANYC Foundation's Annual Dinner. The cast of Broadway's hit musical "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" will really have a hold on the audience as they bring down the house with a special live musical performance. Proceeds from the fundraiser, taking place at Grand Hyatt New York in Manhattan, will go towards the HANYC Foundation.

The event is co-chaired by Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City; Hermann Elger, Chairman, Hotel Association of NYC Foundation; and Fred Grapstein, Chairman, Hotel Association of New York City.

The HANYC Foundation will honor Ian Schrager, Entrepreneur, Ian Schrager Company, and The Shubert Organization. Accepting on behalf of The Shubert Organization will be Robert E. Wankel, President, The Shubert Organization.

Introducing Mr. Schrager and Mr. Wankel is Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. for cocktails and red carpet, 7:00 p.m. for dinner and the performance. Dress is Festive Attire.

The Host Committee includes Charles Flateman, Executive VP, Business Development, Shubert Organization; Karambir Kang, Area Director - USA, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris; Lisa Linden, President & CEO, LAK Public Relations; Tyler Morse, CEO, MCR Development; Charlotte St. Martin, President, The Broadway League; Alan Steel, President & CEO, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center; and Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels.

Established in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Its membership comprises nearly 300 of the finest hotels in New York City, representing more nearly 80,000 rooms and 50,000 employees. http://www.hanyc.org/

The HANYC Foundation seeks to advance issues of importance to hotels such as economic viability, sustainability and corporate and social responsibility through educational and crisis relief initiatives.

Tickets and tables range from $500 to $15,000. For tickets, visit https://hanyc.org/gala-2019/ or contact Melanie McEvoy, McEvoy & Associates at melanie@mcevoyandassociates.com or 212-228-7446 ext. 12.

The HANYC Foundation (Federal ID #83-3283722) is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

SOURCE Hotel Association of New York City Foundation