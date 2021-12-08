Glenn Dakin's New Book, "Sherlock Holmes' Little Book of Wisdom" Helps Readers Deduce the Best Way to Mindfully Solve the Mysteries of Modern Life

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The game -- of life -- is afoot! In our endless pursuit of happiness, is it possible that we have overlooked some crucial clue? Indubitably, dear reader, Sherlock Holmes says "Yes."

Sherlock Holmes' Little Book of Wisdom, available December 14 from Hero Collector.

In this day and age of nano-tech and quantum physics, Holmes is back -- with Sherlock Holmes' Little Book of Wisdom -- to remind us all that success in life depends on noticing the tiny details that others do not. Written by Glenn Dakin and available Dec. 14, Sherlock Holmes' Little Book of Wisdom blends classic Holmes quotes, Dakin's unique brand of humor, and dozens of playful illustrations (also by Dakin) to address The Art of Observation, The Art of Knowing, The Art of Setting a Trap, The Art of Friendship, and more.

Glenn Dakin is a cartoonist and writer. He is the author of such previous Hero Collector books as Mr. Spock's Little Book of Mindfulness and Star Trek Cocktails. Additionally, he wrote the Candle Man book series and contributed to a number of British comics, including Escape and Deadline. His main comic creations are Temptation and the autobiographical strip Abe. He has also written for Marvel Comics and for TV series like Shaun The Sheep. Dakin lives in Cambridge.

Sherlock Holmes' Little Book of Wisdom will be published by Hero Collector on December 14, 2021. Available now for pre-order at https://shop.eaglemoss.com/us/hero-collector/sherlock-holmes, it will be priced at $14.95 in the U.S. and $19.95 in Canada.

