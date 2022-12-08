Global Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSP) Market (2022 Edition) â€" Analysis by Providers, Service Type, End Users, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

The Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market was valued at USD 15004.33 Million in the year 2021. The companiesâ€™ reorganisation of operations and recovery from the COVID-19 impact, which had previously resulted in restrictive containment measures involving social estrangement, remote work, and the closure of commercial activities that created operational challenges, are primarily responsible for the growth.







Based on the service type segment, the eDiscovery segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Alternative Legal Service Providers market in the year 2028. One of the main factors propelling the market growth is the Internet of Things (IoT)â€™s growing adoption, along with rapid digitization. The demand for eDiscovery solutions for gaining access to and recovering information traces has increased as a result of the widespread adoption of IoT and cloud computing systems, which have significantly increased the generation of digital data.



Americas region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Alternative Legal Service Providers market followed by Europe & APAC. Also, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of most populated countries such as China & India holding potential factors for the market to grow.



The increased emphasis placed on reducing operational expenses and streamlining processes by legal and governmental institutions is having a favourable effect on the market expansion. It is anticipated that additional variables, such as an increase in the volume of information kept electronically and a rise in the incidence of offences like tax fraud and money laundering, will fuel the market.



Scope of the Report

â€¢ The report presents the analysis of the Alternative Legal Service Providers market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



â€¢ The report analyses the Alternative Legal Service Providers Market by Value (USD Million).



â€¢ The report analyses the Alternative Legal Service Providers Market by Providers (Big Four, Independent ALSPs, Captive LPOs).



â€¢ The report analyses the Alternative Legal Service Providers Market by Service Type (eDiscovery, Litigation & Investigation Support, Legal Research Services, Others).



â€¢ The report analyses the Alternative Legal Service Providers Market by End Users (Legal Firms, Corporations, Others).



â€¢ The Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia).



â€¢ The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



â€¢ Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



â€¢ The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Everlaw, Epiq, Integreon, LegalZoom, Lawyers on Demand, Morae Global, QuisLex, Exigent.



Key Target Audience



â€¢ Alternative Legal Service Providers



â€¢ Consulting and Advisory Firms



â€¢ Government and Policy Makers



â€¢ Regulatory Authorities



