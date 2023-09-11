Global Military Sensors Market Report 2023-2033: Protecting the Unseen - Safeguarding National Security Through Sensor Regulations"

11 Sep, 2023, 20:30 ET
Overall world revenue for Military Sensors Market surpassed US$11.80 billion in 2022
The report spotlights the escalating significance of sensor technology in modern warfare, driving a surge in military expenditure within this domain.
The report spotlights the escalating significance of sensor technology in modern warfare, driving a surge in military expenditure within this domain. Sensors, the backbone of data collection in military operations, gather vital environmental data—temperature, humidity, light, and sound—while detecting objects and individuals in their vicinity.
In an era marked by asymmetric warfare, characterized by small, mobile, and agile units navigating complex environments, sensors are a lifeline. They offer real-time situational awareness, empowering commanders with the insights needed to make informed, strategic decisions.
Witness the swift evolution of sensor technology, including groundbreaking advancements like miniaturization and AI integration. These innovations have birthed autonomous vehicles, drones, and robots, revolutionizing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. These technologies can execute missions independently, minimizing risks to human personnel.
The report underlines the critical role of stringent regulations in the realm of military sensor systems. These regulations uphold quality, reliability, and performance standards, ensuring that any malfunction or error in the system does not compromise lives or military assets.
Military sensor systems often house advanced technologies and sensitive, classified data. Unauthorized access or misuse of this information could jeopardize national security and endanger military personnel. Regulations act as a shield, ensuring these systems are equipped with robust security measures and accessible only to authorized personnel.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?
- How is the military sensors market evolving?
- What is driving and restraining the military sensors market?
- How will each military sensors submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?
- How will the market shares for each military sensors submarket develops from 2023 to 2033?
- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?
- Will leading military sensors markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- What are the military sensors projects for these leading companies?
- How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of military sensors projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
- Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the military sensors market?
- Where is the military sensors market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Advancement in Military Sensor Technology
- Growing Military Spending on Sensor Technology
- Increasing Use of Military Sensors in Border Security
Market Restraining Factors
- Military Sensors Industry Budget Constraints
- Cybersecurity Threat to Military Sensors
- Stringent Regulations Related to Military Sensor Systems
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Use of UAV in Warfare
- Increasing Advancement In MEMS Technology
- Growing Military Expenditure
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PEST Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- Aerosonic, LLC
- Amphenol Corporation
- BAE Systems
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International
- KONGSBERG
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Lucius & Baer GmbH
- Microflown AVISA
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Rock West Solutions
- Stellar Technology
- TE Connectivity
- Thales
- Ultra
- VectorNav
- Viooa Imaging Technology
Segments Covered in the Report
Military Sensors Market Analysis by Platform
Airborne & Space
- HENSOLDT Opened Airborne Service Center for Own Sensor Platforms
- U.S. Delivered First of Two Space Sensors to be Hosted on Japanese Satellites
Naval
- IAI To Equip Greek S-70B-6 Helicopters With New Sensor
- Mantech to Support NSWC's Towed Acoustic Sensor Programme
Land
- New Sensor-to-Shooter System Coming Soon to U.S. Army
- AFRL Launched Wearable Biomolecular Sensors Program for DoD
Military Sensors Market Analysis by Application
Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Lockheed Martin, Verizon Demonstrated 5G-Powered ISR Capabilities For Department Of Defense
- New Modular Sensor Suite Offers Adaptability for ISR Missions
Communication & Navigation
- FREQUENTIS to Deliver Largest Military Voice Communications Systems in the Middle East
- Defense Ministry Considering Adopting Starlink Communications System for SDF
Combat system
- Lockheed Martin Moves Ahead With Integrating Combat System
Electronic warfare
Target Recognition System
- US Army Showcases AI-Based Target Recognition Aboard M1 Abrams Tank
Command & control
- Anduril Unveiled 'Menace' Command-And-Control Center For Austere Bases
Weapon and fire control system
Military Sensors Market Analysis by Sensor Type
Imaging sensors
- Teledyne Brings Its Newest Sensing Solutions To SPIE's Defense And Commercial Sensing Exhibition
- Lynred Launched HEROIC
- Magnetic Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature sensors
- Torque Sensors
- Speed-sensors
- Position sensors
- Proximity sensors
