Global Science Productions and Build A Better World Foundation Present: "Hollywood's Humble Maestro: The Russell Garcia Story"

Narrated by Rainn Wilson

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Science Productions and Build A Better World Foundation are proud to announce the premiere of the highly anticipated documentary special, "Hollywood's Humble Maestro: The Russell Garcia Story," narrated by the acclaimed actor Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight in "The Office." Wilson will also MC the premiere on August 3rd. This captivating film sheds light on the untold Hollywood story of the late legendary composer, arranger, and conductor, Russell Garcia.

Russell Garcia at work, composing one of his timeless masterpieces, demonstrating the genius that made him a legendary figure in Hollywood's music industry. Behind the scenes: A sneak peek of Rainn Wilson narrating for the upcoming documentary, "Hollywood's Humble Maestro: The Russell Garcia Story". Narration engineered by KC Porter at World Beat Music, accompanied by producers Elliott Haimoff and Kristy Corwin, Russell's granddaughter.

The world premiere will take place on Saturday, August 3rd, at the prestigious Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, California. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to walk the red carpet and be among the first to witness the remarkable life and career of Russell Garcia, whose contributions to the music industry have left an indelible mark.

Kristy Corwin, the visionary behind this documentary, serves as the creator and executive producer, along with Sr. producer Elliott Haimoff. Corwin is dedicated to bringing to life the enthralling and often overlooked story of Russell Garcia, a world-renowned composer and arranger who worked with some of Hollywood's biggest icons, including Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, and Charlie Chaplin. Despite his monumental contributions, Garcia often worked as a "ghost composer/arranger," rarely receiving the credit he deserved.

Kristy Corwin, who is also the President and Executive Director of the Build A Better World Foundation and CEO of Build A Better World Productions, continues the legacy of her grandparents, Russell and Gina Garcia. These organizations were founded to perpetuate the legacy of music, empower youth, and support humanitarian efforts worldwide. The documentary is a testament to the Garcias' six-decade-long dedication to these noble causes.

In addition to her work on the documentary, Kristy Corwin has produced "The Unquenchable Flame," a musical created by Gina and Russell Garcia. This production further highlights the Garcias' significant contributions to the arts and their unwavering commitment to making the world a better place through music and humanitarian efforts.

Russell Garcia's legacy also includes his influential educational work, notably "The Professional Arranger & Composer Books 1 & 2," endorsed by music legends Henry Mancini, John Williams, and Quincy Jones. Both Williams and Jones were students of Russell Garcia, further cementing his impact on the music industry.

"Hollywood's Humble Maestro: The Russell Garcia Story" is not just a documentary; it is a celebration of an unsung hero whose music has touched the lives of many. The film delves deep into the life of Russell Garcia, revealing his genius, his humility, and his extraordinary talent that made him one of the most sought-after music composers, arrangers, and conductors of his time.

Join us for the world premiere on August 3rd at Harmony Gold and be a part of this historic event. Celebrate the legacy of Russell Garcia and experience the story of a man whose music transcended the spotlight and continues to inspire future generations.

For more information about the premiere and to reserve your tickets, please visit bit.ly/HumbleMaestro.

