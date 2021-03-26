Global Star Sofia Carson Releases New Single & Music Video "Fool's Gold"

With production by GRAMMY®️ Award-winning duo Stargate [Rihanna, Beyoncé] and Jeff Jones, the song marks a major evolution for the international star. On the track, a soulful funk guitar wraps around a pulsating bass line as her captivating voice sings a melody that embraces and transports you.

The visual story of the record is told through the concept of Fire. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis [Ariana Grande, Drake], the music video bottles Sofia's undeniable energy as she metaphorically "plays with fire" in the game of love. With bold and striking visuals, Sofia's electric performance brings the song to life.

About the song and video, she commented, "This is the beginning of a story I'm sharing with the world. We meet a girl who's at the cusp of falling heart-first into a love that feels too good to be true. Before she falls, she can't seem to quiet that voice in her head that keeps singing 'are you for real or Fool's Gold?'"

Gearing up for a monumental year, she was recently named UNICEF's newest US Ambassador, while she's set to star, produce and write the soundtrack for the film Purple Hearts.

"Fool's Gold" paves the way for a lot more to come from Sofia Carson this year.

She's about to shine brighter than ever before.

About Sofia Carson:

No matter what Sofia Carson does, she writes her own story. She has carved out a singular path in music, film, television, and philanthropy. As an award-nominated singer and songwriter, she's garnered nearly 1 billion streams and 2 billion-plus views, reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200, and launched a dynamic catalog, including two gold-selling albums and four gold-selling singles thus far. As an actress, she has starred in NETFLIX's Feel The Beat, Michael Bay's Songbird, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and the upcoming Purple Hearts. As a philanthropist, she stands out as UNICEF's newest US Ambassador, the first global ambassador of the Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation and a member of the first-ever Ambassadors Council for The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Sofia is an honorary board member of WE DO IT TOGETHER, a nonprofit production company created to produce films, tv and new media content dedicated to the empowerment of women. As a style icon, Sofia is Global Brand Ambassador for beauty leader REVLON and has launched her own makeup collection. A Teen Vogue cover story by Priyanka Chopra Jonas summed her up best, "Sofia Carson has the grace of a pro." In 2021, she continues to define herself with the fiery and fierce new single "Fool's Gold" produced by Stargate [Rihanna, Beyoncé] and Jeff Jones, a story that hints at more to come from Sofia in 2021.

SOURCE Hollywood Records