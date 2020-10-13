Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council Announces 2020 Business Opportunity Conference With The Theme Of "We're All In This Together"

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New England Minority supplier Development Council ("GNEMSDC") today announced the 2020 edition of its Business Opportunity Conference will occur virtually with 90 minute sessions over a three day period: October 20th to the 22nd. Peter Hurst, the President and CEO of GNEMSDC stated "Our theme of "WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER" will create a laser like focus on how our corporate members and our certified Minority Business Enterprises ("MBEs") have responded to Covid 19 and explore strategies that will allow MBEs to be stronger in the future."

The Conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Daymond John, a successful entrepreneur, best-selling author and star of ABC's Shark Tank, and Donna Gittens, CEO and Founder of MORE Advertising. We also will have a CEO Roundtable with Michael Mahoney, the CEO of Boston Scientific Corporation, and Greg Smith, the CEO of The Connecticut Lottery Corporation. A discussion on Post-COVID Partnerships will feature success stories with corporations and MBEs who crafted and executed opportunities in the midst of the pandemic. Several of our corporate members will discuss how they and their companies are Pivoting in a Post-COVID World. And, the GNEMSDC Access to Capital Series continues with senior executives from important sources of capital managed by people of color: Small Business Community Capital, a private equity fund; and Material Impact, a venture capital fund. There will be opportunities for virtual networking.

About the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council

Operating from offices in Boston, Massachusetts and New Haven, Connecticut, GNEMSDC (www.gnemsdc.org) promotes economic inclusion and minority business development. The 250 minority businesses certified by GNEMSDC have aggregate revenue of $2.7 Billion and over 20 thousand employees (65% of whom are ethnic minorities). GNEMSDC connects our corporate members with our MBEs, our corporate members with each other, and our small MBEs with our larger MBEs. Our Development Program ensures that our MBEs are contract ready when opportunities arise. Our Advocacy focuses on the impact of minority business development in making communities stronger. An independent economic impact study on GNEMSDC's MBEs found that their economic impacts included: GDP contribution of $4.3 Billion; wages supported of $1.9 Billion; and total jobs supported of over 32 thousand. Connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

SOURCE Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council

Related Links

http://www.gnemsdc.org

