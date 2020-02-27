Greenhouse Enters 2020 With Record Growth And Announces Expanded Focus On Helping Companies "Hire For What's Next™"

Greenhouse opened two new offices in 2019: one in Denver, CO, and the other in Dublin, Ireland. The Denver office has grown to 50 people, providing full service and support to Greenhouse customers and expanding our ability to assist in more time zones. The Dublin office is headed by newly appointed General Manager of EMEA, Colm O'Cuinneain.

"Our goal is to help companies become great at hiring, and that means more than just selling them a high-performance ATS," said Daniel Chait, CEO, Greenhouse. "We work with business leaders to transform how they approach hiring. When companies turn hiring into a competitive advantage, they can take on whatever's next for them, whether that's hiring thousands of people, opening a new office, or launching an ambitious new product."

Greenhouse's hiring software creates real impact for companies, evident in the success of its customers in more than 45+ countries. In 2019, Greenhouse customers hired more than 450,000 employees, received more than 45.5 million applications and submitted more than 9 million scorecards to make the best possible hiring decisions.

"We knew we'd be growing, and growing quickly," said Samara Crasilneck, Head of Talent Operations at Lyft. "Greenhouse's structured hiring and job-centric approach is exactly what we needed. Greenhouse has been by our side every step of the way, helping us achieve and surpass our recruitment objectives."

Chait added: "Today, the most valuable asset for a business is the people who work there. The market for talent has never been more competitive, yet many companies still act as though finding and hiring great people is an HR problem. We are proud to have added thousands of companies to the Greenhouse community of business and talent leaders who understand that great talent and inclusive people practices are the keys to business performance. We're taking on 2020 with an even stronger brand message and a completely new website designed to provide actionable guidance on what it takes to become great at hiring."

In 2019, Greenhouse continued to win accolades and analyst recognition, with market intelligence firm IDC naming the company a leader in the Talent Acquisition MarketScape for medium-sized enterprises. Greenhouse's commitment to building an inclusive culture and positive environment for its own employees earned it 19 workplace and culture awards in the past year.

To amplify its message to business and talent leaders, Greenhouse held its OPEN Conference in June 2019, and launched the Talent Makers TM initiative. Talent Makers highlights the benefits of linking recruiting efforts with business goals, and recognizes leaders who have dedicated themselves to enabling their organizations to become great at hiring. The event brought more than 1,100 business and talent leaders together for two days of networking and learning from companies like Warby Parker, Alphabet, HubSpot and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.greenhouse.io .

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach, complete suite of software and services and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has nearly 4,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use Greenhouse's hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100 and Crain's Fast 50. The company's talent acquisition suite has recently been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide and U.S. Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Medium-Sized Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment. Greenhouse lives its mission of helping companies become great at hiring, having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2019 and 2018. Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2019 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte's 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking and Crain's New York Business Fast 50. For more information visit our press kit.

SOURCE Greenhouse

Related Links

www.greenhouse.io

