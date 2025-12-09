Greyhound Earns High Marks in USA TODAY's "America's Best Customer Service 2026" List

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, North America's leading intercity bus service provider, has been recognized for excellence in customer service in USA TODAY's "America's Best Customer Service 2026" list. The ranking highlights companies across 45 categories that consistently deliver exceptional experiences to their customers.

Greyhound earned a 4.5-star rating in the Service Provider category under Transit and Airline Services. The 2026 ranking, developed by USA TODAY in partnership with research firm Plant-A Insights Group, evaluated 7,100 companies in depth and surveyed more than 32,000 consumers between September and October 2025. Only companies with customer interactions in the past three years were eligible, ensuring the results reflect real, recent customer experiences.

Consumers rated companies across seven core service categories: friendliness, professional competence, customer service, availability, solution orientation, solution speed, and transparency and reliability.

"This recognition speaks directly to what matters most: earning the trust of our passengers," said Rodney Surber, Chief Operating Officer of Greyhound Lines. "Every day, team members across our operations bring their professionalism, passion, and care to ensure every passenger enjoys a safe, dependable, comfortable, and on-time journey. It's incredibly rewarding to see these efforts resonate with customers. As we celebrate this accolade, we also recognize that demand for bus travel is rising, and we remain committed to making Greyhound the top choice for long-distance trips by delivering an experience that puts our passengers first and continuously raising the bar for customer service in our industry."

Earlier this year, Greyhound was also named among the top ten Best Bus Services in the country in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, reflecting continued recognition for its quality and customer-focused service.

Greyhound is part of Flix North America, the continent's largest intercity bus network, serving more than 1,600 destinations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, together with its sister brand FlixBus.

About Flix North America Inc.

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across four continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options to over 1,600 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room.

