Growing Bolder Announces Membership Organization and New Interactive Portal Timed to PBS Special, "Launchpad to What's Next"

Growing Bolder, a multimedia lifestyle brand dedicated to the re-branding of aging, announces the introduction of an online portal and membership program to unlock tools, tips, worksheets for aging well, health, travel, finance, tech, fitness and arts and entertainment.

The award-winning company has hosted five seasons of the Growing Bolder television show and recently won the Grand Prize at American Public Television's (APT) PitchFest Live, which contributed towards the production of an innovative new television pledge program, Launchpad to What's Next. The show has already aired more than 700 times with carriage on 73% of all public broadcasting stations.

In addition to the television shows, Growing Bolder produces a quarterly magazine, a radio show, a podcast and boasts a robust online presence across social media outlets. All of these assets coincide with the creation of a membership organization that inspires people to pursue active lifestyles as they age, as well as an interactive portal to inspire, educate and empower healthy aging, enabling people of all ages to live lives of passion and purpose.

"Our global vision is to build the Growing Bolder Membership Organization into an intergenerational worldwide community," said Marc Middleton, founder and CEO. "What's happening in the U.S. is happening in every industrialized country in the world in terms of an age wave of people living a more active, engaged life. We want to provide the blueprint for our members on how to achieve the best version of themselves as they age."

Launchpad to What's Next is designed to guide people through a stage in life that never existed before. The 74 million Americans born between 1946 and 1964 are looking to pursue new interests and experiences in retirement. "We always try to create content that will appeal to a wide range of people, but we are intentionally targeting people over the age of 50," said Middleton, a former TV newscaster and sports anchor for Orlando's NBC affiliate, who left a successful career in television to develop Growing Bolder.

Viewers who pledge receive a code for the online portal at the Growing Bolder website, which allows them to unlock tools, tips, worksheets and additional resources in key subject areas: health, travel, finance, tech, fitness and arts and entertainment. The website also hosts previous seasons of the Growing Bolder television show as well as links to merchandise and the magazine.

"These topics are critical right now and a program like Launchpad to What's Next deserves a large audience," said Bud Gundy, Executive Producer, On Air Fundraising, Creative Services, KQED, a PBS member television station licensed to San Francisco. "We in Northern California are appreciative to have a show with such important messages brought to our viewers."

The real life stories in Middleton's books were the inspiration for Launchpad which felt like a natural extension to the brand, offering the audience the tools and resources needed to enable them to live their best lives. Launchpad was taped at The Villages near Orlando, Fla., known as the world's largest active lifestyle community. With Middleton as host, nine lifestyle experts, including famed swimmer Diana Nyad, rock star Roger McGuinn and OlympianRowdy Gaines engaged with the audience by regaling them with stories and messages of inspiration.

A live show version of Launchpad to What's Next, already road-tested at the National Senior Games, will tour Florida next year, with dates confirmed in Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale. A scaled-down version, developed as a special event or workshop for public TV donors, are also available to local stations.

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder is among the world leaders in active lifestyle content creation and delivery across multiple platforms. The world's first active lifestyle brand for the 50+ demographic, Growing Bolder connects with and engages over 350 million men and women annually through its media platform that includes Growing Bolder TV, Launchpad to What's Next, Growing Bolder Radio and Podcasts, Growing Bolder Magazine, and GrowingBolder.com.

