HealthWell Foundation Recognized as One of "America's Top 100 Charities"

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, was recently ranked #33 by Forbes on its 2019 list of the 100 Largest U.S. Charities. In addition, Forbes also recognized the HealthWell Foundation as one of only 10 charities nationwide to achieve a 100 percent fundraising efficiency rating.

The HealthWell Foundation was also recently recognized by the Chronicle of Philanthropy as one of America's Favorite Charities in 2019 ranking #38 out of 100 charities. In addition, NonProfit Times ranked the Foundation #42 on its Top 100 List of America's Largest Nonprofits for 2019.

"Recognition from these highly regarded publications and organizations serves as a testimony to our continued commitment to ensure financial efficiency," stated HealthWell Foundation President, Krista Zodet. "Strict compliance with regulatory requirements that govern charitable patient assistance programs is, and will always be, the cornerstone of our operations. I'm honored to share that 100% of donated dollars go directly to patient grants and services. We are proud that our transparency and efficiency continue to receive external recognition."

In addition to these prestigious rankings, the HealthWell Foundation achieved significant milestones in 2019 including:

Launching or reopening 27 funds including funds to assist patients living with: Amyloidosis, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Migraine, Nontuberculous Mycobacterium, Chronic Heart Failure, Hypercholesterolemia, and Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

Opening our dedicated contact center, HWF Direct, which houses more than 75 team members who assist patients in accessing life-changing, sometimes lifesaving, medical treatments they otherwise would not be able to afford.

Welcoming six new members to our corporate team who share our passion to help underinsured American's access critical medical treatments.

None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the continued trust and support of the Foundation's dedicated corporate and individual donors who help us carry out our mission to reduce financial barriers to care for patients with chronic or life-altering diseases. Thank you for trusting the HealthWell Foundation to provide a financial lifeline to those who have nowhere else to turn.

We know that there are many choices when it comes to charitable giving and hope that you will consider the HealthWell Foundation worthy of a year-end donation. Your donation is put to work immediately to assist underinsured patients who would otherwise forgo life-changing medical treatments due to cost.

To learn how you can support the life-changing work we do, visit us at www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 65 disease areas for more than 405,000 underinsured patients by providing approximately $1.25 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments they otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly. HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked #33 on the 2019 Forbes list of the 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100% fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

