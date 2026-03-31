"Help, I Can't Open It!" Launches to Spotlight Everyday Packaging Frustrations and the Brands Solving Them

New platform founded by aging and longevity expert and her 85-year-old mother is redefining accessibility, one package at a time.

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new platform is turning a universal frustration into a powerful movement for change. Help, I Can't Open It!, founded by renowned gerontologist Dr. Alexis Abramson and her 85-year-old mother, Phyllis, officially launches to spotlight products that are difficult or delightfully easy to open and read.

Simple Tasks Shouldn't Feel Impossible!

Born from real-life experiences and plenty of stubborn packaging, Help, I Can't Open It! features candid, often humorous video reviews of everyday consumer products, from food containers and medicine bottles to beauty products and household goods. The goal is to advocate for more accessible, user-friendly packaging, especially for older adults and anyone with limited strength, dexterity, or vision.

"We created this website because it's not just an inconvenience, it is a daily barrier to independence," said Dr. Abramson. "Packaging design has been overlooked for far too long, yet it impacts millions of people every single day."

Phyllis, the breakout star of the platform, brings authenticity, wit, and relatability to each review. At 85, she tests products in real time, offering unfiltered reactions that resonate with audiences of all ages.

"I just want to open things without needing scissors, a knife, or having to call for backup," Phyllis said.

The platform evaluates products based on two core criteria:

Ease of Opening

Readability of Instructions and Labels

Through social media channels including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, the platform is building a community of consumers who are eager to share their own experiences and discover brands that are getting it right.

Beyond reviews, Help, I Can't Open It! aims to collaborate with consumer brands, packaging designers, and retailers to raise awareness and inspire innovation in accessible design. The platform highlights companies that prioritize usability and calls attention to those that fall short.

"Accessible packaging isn't just good design. It's smart business," added Dr. Abramson. "There are more than 1.5 billion people worldwide over the age of 50, driving over $15 trillion in annual consumer spending. This is a market that can no longer be ignored."

To learn more, watch product reviews, visit:

HelpICantOpenIt.com

If you want to submit a product for evaluation or have packaging horror stories, email:

[email protected]

Subscribe and Like:

YouTube: @Help, I Can't Open It!

Instagram: @HelpICantOpenIt

TikTok: @CantOpenIt

Facebook: Help, I Can't Open It!

Media Contact:

Julie Gentner

404.307.0835

[email protected]

SOURCE Help, I Can't Open It!