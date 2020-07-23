Hershey CMO Jill Baskin Shares "What's Now in Marketing" - Live Tuesday on "The Whole Picture" Webcast by Monet Analytics

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Jill Baskin, Chief Marketing Officer of The Hershey Company, in the Monet live webcast series, "The Whole Picture," this Tuesday, July 28 at 1:00 PM EDT. Space is still available so register now, free of charge. Come listen or participate in the live Q&A.

REGISTER FOR THE WEBCAST HERE

Join a live webcast with Jill Baskin, CMO, The Hershey Company about "What's Now in Marketing" Tuesday, July 28th at 1:00 PM EDT. Hosted by Monet Founder/ CEO Dr. Anurag Bist and COO Barry Krause, we will cover new realities of marketing in a world changed forever by the pandemic, diversity and #BLM, the rise of the in-house agency and continuing digital transformation -- from media strategy and content to analytics. Hear from someone who is doing it right. Monet is the first multi-patented, AI-powered data analytics platform to capture and contextualize subconscious and conscious emotional reactions, at scale. It harmonizes these reactions with attitude and opinion data so decision makers can see the whole picture to validate and optimize entertainment and brand content, product design features and political messaging.

"What's Now in Marketing" with Jill Baskin will cover new realities of marketing in a world changed forever by the pandemic, diversity and #BLM, the rise of the in-house agency and continuing digital transformation -- from media strategy and content to analytics. Hear from someone who is doing it right.

"The Whole Picture" live web series is brought to you by Monet Analytics, the new "secret weapon" of on-the-ball content creators. Past guests have included leaders in Entertainment, Marketing, Metrics and Political communications. This webcast will be moderated by Monet Founder and CEO, Dr. Anurag Bist and COO, Barry Krause.

REGISTER FOR THE WEBCAST HERE

About Monet

Monet is a new generation, patented AI-powered data analytics technology platform that captures subconscious and conscious emotional reactions, at scale. It then harmonizes these reactions with attitudes and opinions so content creators can finally see the whole picture to validate and optimize content at any stage of investment. Visit monetanalytics.com to see Monet in action and watch the video.

About Jill Baskin

Jill Baskin is Chief Marketing Officer of The Hershey Company, overseeing consumer insights, campaign development, design, media, digital, and social marketing.

Prior to joining Hershey, brand strategist Jill Baskin was VP of global brand equity for Mondelēz International. She spent much of her career honing her advertising and marketing skills at Leo Burnett, where she rose through the ranks from assistant account executive to SVP.

Media Contact:

Brian Frankel

Monet Analytics

[email protected]

818.585.7013

SOURCE Monet Analytics

Related Links

https://www.monetanalytics.com

