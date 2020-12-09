HolyTV Reveals Its Top 25 Faith Leaders and Influencers of 2020, Honorees to be Celebrated at "HolyTV's Faith United" Event Dec. 15

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HolyTV (HolyTV.co), a global online platform for spiritual connection, revealed its list of "The HolyTV 25," a group of distinguished faith leaders, spiritual influencers and multi-denominational notables from around the world. From this inclusive list, five speakers will be featured on the spiritual platform's highly anticipated "HolyTV's Faith United" event, streaming virtually on Facebook Live on December 15 at 7p.m. EST. These renowned spiritual speakers will address topics of healing and hope at the end of a challenging year that included a worldwide pandemic, calls for social justice and the most contentious election in U.S. history.

The honored speakers to appear at "HolyTV's Faith United." Clockwise from top left: Dr. Shirin Syed, Dr. Robyn Henderson-Espinoza, Dr. Tara Brach, Rabbi Daniel Bortz, Natalie Asatryan and Guru Jagat Kaur.

"This year's been an extremely tough time for many of us," said Mona Bijoor, founder and CEO of HolyTV. "With this inspiring event, we want to promote hope and healing—no matter what your beliefs—by covering a wide array of faiths and practices."

Bijoor will serve as emcee for this live event, along with co-host Joya Dass, longtime business news anchor. There will also be a performance by Chorus Angelicus, an internationally acclaimed choir from Torrington, CT. Selected from "The HolyTV 25", the five key speakers for the live event will receive special citations for their work. They'll also address a worldwide audience on specific topics related to their own respective faiths and practices so that viewers can leave with wisdom, insight and hope. The lineup of speakers and their special citations are:

Rabbi Daniel Bortz, also known as the "Millennial Rabbi' is a Jewish faith leader who will address the topical theme of "Loneliness and Isolation" during this quarantine year. Dr. Shirin Syed, a young doctor and Instagram influencer, will talk about dealing with "Loss and Grief." Nashville-based theologian and transqueer activist Robyn Henderson-Espinoza will discuss the importance of "Compassion and Bridge Building" as part of the struggle for social justice. Kundalini teacher and founder of the RA-MA Institute, Guru Jagat Kaur will talk on the topic of "Spirituality and Resilience." Lastly, psychologist, author and renowned mediation teacher Tara Brach will offer helpful ways to approach "Anxiety and Stress."

Closing out the event will be 15-year-old Natalie Asatryan, the youngest certified female yoga teacher in America, who will share affirmations on how we can navigate tough times.

"HolyTV's Faith United" will be a one-hour long live event presented free of charge for all on HolyTV's Facebook Live channel. In addition to these five featured speakers, the event will also introduce "The HolyTV 25," whose spiritual efforts have made a significant cultural impact in 2020. The honorees represent a variety of faith backgrounds including Judaism, Christianity and Islam, along with health and wellness practitioners ranging from meditation to astrology. Other notables on "The HolyTV 25" list include 28-year-old poet and NY Times best selling author Rupi Kaur, "What's Trending" producer and digital trailblazer Shira Lazar and Black social justice activist Corey Evan Leak.

"HolyTV's Faith United" will serve as an uplifting introduction to HolyTV (HolyTV.co), a new kind of online community that allows religious and spiritual individuals from all backgrounds and beliefs to stay connected, especially in a time when so many of us are kept apart. It's also a hub for faith leaders and institutions to join a network, upload content, gain followers and raise donations for support.

"At HolyTV, we have one belief—spiritual needs aren't one-size-fits-all," Bijoor said. "Everyone needs to remain spiritually grounded in their own way, and we feel people should discover spirituality on their own terms. We look forward to reinforcing this message during our live event, and we're excited to see how these guests from a multitude of backgrounds and experiences can inspire each other."

ABOUT HolyTV (HolyTV.co)

HolyTV (HolyTV.co) is a global online community that connects people with faith and spirituality through its inspiring content. Founded by entrepreneur Mona Bijoor, who serves as its CEO, HolyTV is run by a multi-denominational team of creative and spiritual individuals who have been building community-based platforms for more than a decade. HolyTV believes in the importance of local places of worship and chosen spiritual groups, and is creating a platform to keep religious and spiritual communities together—and helping them to raise funds and support.

ABOUT MONA BIJOOR

Mona Bijoor is a seasoned entrepreneur with a longstanding history of creating profitable marketplace businesses. She also founded JOOR, a leading wholesale platform for brands and retailers, and served as its CEO for nearly a decade. Bijoor was named an executive to watch, specifically in the fashion retail space. She is also the author of the bestselling book Startups and Downs: The Secrets of Resilient Entrepreneurs. In addition to being the founder and CEO of HolyTV, she currently serves as a partner with Kings Circle Capital, an investment firm with holdings in real estate, franchises, start-ups and online businesses.

