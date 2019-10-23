How Do You Pronounce "L'Occitane?" The Brand Shares Phonetic Tips through a New Interactive Campaign

Although L'Occitane has a strong presence across North America, many consumers, and even some employees, don't know how to pronounce L'Occitane and feel ashamed about it. Through the launch of this campaign, L'Occitane is aiming to create a sense of community and lightheartedness around this common misstep.

"We are thrilled to release this campaign with the hope that we will build a stronger relationship with our customers and instill confidence in our Beauty Advisors who are at the heart of our business," said Ashley Arbuckle Vice President, Brand Marketing. "We are a brand with a rich anecdotal heritage that we are eager to share more with our customers. With this campaign, we hope our boutiques will become more approachable and our customers will be able to proudly speak about our stores and products with their friends and family."

The campaign will be featured nationwide across retail stores, digital platforms and social media promoting the fun and engaging video and "branded Memes" sharing how to pronounce L'Occitane.

ABOUT L'OCCITANE EN PROVENCE

Founded by Oliver Baussan 40 years ago, L'OCCITANE captures the true art de vivre of Provence, offering a sensorial immersion in the natural beauty and lifestyle of the South of France. From the texture of L'OCCITANE products to the scent, each skincare, body care and fragrance formula promises pleasure through beauty and well-being – a moment rich in employment and discovery that goes beyond tangible benefits to create a different experience of Provence. L'OCCITANE products are available at usa.loccitane.com and in 200+ boutiques throughout the U.S.

