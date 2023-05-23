Hulk Hogan Unveils New Wellness Brand After Stunning Transformation: "I Feel Like I'm 25 Again"

The 12-time World Champion joins Mike Tyson's "Tyson 2.0" and Ric Flair's "Ric Flair Drip" as a Carma HoldCo brand. He will serve as Chief Brand Officer.

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hulk Hogan announced his new health and wellness brand today. His brand joins Mike Tyson's "Tyson 2.0" and Ric Flair's "Ric Flair Drip" as a Carma HoldCo brand. The product line will include functional mushrooms, CBD, and THC. He will serve as its Chief Brand Officer.

The backstory: Despite Hogan's 28 surgeries in the past ten years–and dozens more over his 35-year career–the 69-year-old feels as good as he did at age 25 thanks to CBD, which inspired the Carma partnership.

Why it matters: Hogan is not alone. According to a 2021 Frontiers in Physiology review, CBD is the second most used substance among contact sports athletes.

By the numbers: Carma HoldCo is home to the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the U.S. Outside of cannabis, its products are in 100k+ stores across 17 countries and 40+ states.

"Hulk Hogan is larger than life and beloved by wrestling fans and non-fans of all ages. His influence spans generations," said Carma HoldCo President and Chairman Chad Bronstein.

"His magnetic personality, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit, in partnership with us at Carma HoldCo, will ensure we continue to deliver unforgettable consumer experiences."

