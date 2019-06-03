Huntington Launches "We're for People" Campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) today launched its new "We're for People" brand campaign, the culmination of a two-year, customer-inspired road trip that took Huntington bankers into homes and businesses to learn first-hand what people are facing when it comes to their money.

"People are the heart of all we do at Huntington. As a purpose-driven organization, we want to be a catalyst for improving their lives," said Julie Tutkovics, Huntington's chief marketing and communications officer. "Our new 'We're for People' campaign reflects the commitment every Huntington colleague has to listening to customers, thinking creatively on their behalf and delivering tools that make people's lives better."

In its new campaign, Huntington documents the real-life story of a road trip across the Midwest and conversations bank colleagues had with people who invented their own resourceful approaches to managing their money. Sitting around customers' kitchen tables and in business break rooms, Huntington bankers heard and saw how customers organized and handled their financial issues. Their stories were the inspiration for the "We're for People" campaign and the innovation to develop The Hub, Huntington's digital-banking experience. The campaign features:





Jason and Kelly, a young couple who uses canning jars to sort money earmarked for individual goals

Brenda, a mom who uses envelopes for budgeting her family's spending cash

Jane and Dontelle, business owners who monitor cash flow with a calendar, sticky notes and a trusty pen

The Garcias, a busy family that uses highlighters to track expenses

"The 'We're for People' campaign was born out of a road trip into the American Midwest. We met people where they live, from all walks of life, who shared their personal processes for managing their spending, savings, and cash flow. Along the way, they gave us great ideas that could benefit everyone," said Andy Harmening, Huntington's senior executive vice president and director of consumer and business banking. "We turned these ideas into real, common-sense digital solutions that help people better manage their money."

Huntington launched The Hub in late 2018. It includes Heads Up, a digital messaging program designed to provide insights into customer spending and saving to help them make more informed decisions about their money.

Other features of The Hub, all built from direct feedback from customer conversations gleaned during the listening tour, include:

Spend Analysis – Helps customers categorize their spending and better understand how they can change habits going forward.

Helps customers categorize their spending and better understand how they can change habits going forward. Spend Setter – Allows customers to set up monthly spending limits by category.

– Allows customers to set up monthly spending limits by category. Look Ahead Calendar – Provides a financial view of the month to come. Customers can see when future bills and deposits will impact their accounts so they can plan accordingly.

– Provides a financial view of the month to come. Customers can see when future bills and deposits will impact their accounts so they can plan accordingly. Savings Goal Getter – Helps customers visualize what they're saving for and shows their progress along the way.

The We're for People campaign is the latest expression of how Huntington is activating its purpose-driven Fair Play Banking philosophy by listening to its customers and making banking easier through innovation.

"This journey reinforced that our best ideas come from simply listening to our customers and colleagues," Tutkovics added. "This campaign is a reflection of the cultural commitment that unites Huntington colleagues and mobilizes them to make people's lives better, help businesses thrive and strengthen the communities we serve."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $108 billion of assets and a network of 898 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,727 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.huntington.com

