"I Can't Breathe" were Frank Tyson's Last Words: DiCello Levitt Represents and Stands up for his Family

Nationally renowned attorney Bobby DiCello: 'Cries for help were ignored' in Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiCello Levitt has been retained by the family of Frank E. Tyson, a 53-year-old Black East Canton, Ohio resident, after being handcuffed and suffocating in police custody.

Echoing the terror of George Floyd's death, some of Mr. Tyson's last words were "I can't breathe," as police body-cam video shows. In the footage documenting the horrific encounter on April 18, Mr. Tyson can be seen lying motionless on the floor of a social club for more than five minutes before police officers checked him for a pulse.

"The death of George Floyd traumatized and galvanized the American people – it led to a decisive call for change and an end to systemic police violence against Black men. It's an unimaginable tragedy, that only four years later history repeats itself. Why tackle him? Why kneel on him? How could you know he lost consciousness and then do nothing? These questions demand answers. And so, we will get those answers for Frank and the whole Tyson family in this time of pain, grief, and disbelief," Bobby DiCello, attorney for the Tyson family said.

Frank Tyson's family is represented by DiCello Levitt attorneys Bobby DiCello, Ken Abbarno, Joe Fouche III, and Jordyn Parks.

Bobby DiCello is available for comment.

About DiCello Levitt

At DiCello Levitt, we're dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through civil and human rights, mass tort, class action, securities, financial services, antitrust, business-to-business, public client, whistleblower, and personal injury litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases—whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise—for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens' rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations—and our capital—on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

