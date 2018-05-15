IEEE Intelligent Systems Magazine's "AI's 10 To Watch" Honors Artificial Intelligence Leaders

In 2017, IEEE Intelligent Systems called for nominations worldwide, with the requirement that nominees with doctorates must have received their PhDs in the past ﬁve years. The selection committee, made up of IEEE Intelligent Systems editorial and advisory board members, then voted on a short list of top candidates. They based their final selections on reputation, impact, expert endorsement, and diversity.

"IEEE Intelligent Systems has long helped promote young and aspiring AI scientists via its biennial 'AI's 10 to Watch' special section. The 2018 group consists of 10 young stars who have demonstrated outstanding AI achievements," said Qiang Yang, Selection Committee chair and Editorial Board member. "IEEE Intelligent Systems is proud to present these aspiring AI researchers in 2018's list of 'AI's 10 to Watch.'"

This year's 10 to Watch are as follows:

Bo An has made fundamental contributions to the field of multiagent systems, particularly involving game-based algorithms for physical security, cybersecurity, and sustainability.





has made fundamental contributions to the field of multiagent systems, particularly involving game-based algorithms for physical security, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Erik Cambria has championed a multidisciplinary approach to natural language understanding that aims to bridge the gap between statistical natural language processing and other disciplines—such as linguistics, commonsense reasoning, and affective computing—necessary for understanding human language.





has championed a multidisciplinary approach to natural language understanding that aims to bridge the gap between statistical natural language processing and other disciplines—such as linguistics, commonsense reasoning, and affective computing—necessary for understanding human language. Yoav Goldberg has contributed to the fields of lexical semantics (understanding the meaning of words), syntactic parsing (representing and automatically inferring the structure of sentences), and deep learning for language processing.





has contributed to the fields of lexical semantics (understanding the meaning of words), syntactic parsing (representing and automatically inferring the structure of sentences), and deep learning for language processing. Akshat Kumar has done seminal research on decision-based theoretical planning, constraint optimization, probabilistic reasoning, graphical models, and multiagent systems.





has done seminal research on decision-based theoretical planning, constraint optimization, probabilistic reasoning, graphical models, and multiagent systems. Wei Liu has worked on large-scale learning, classification, search, and recommendation related to visual data.





has worked on large-scale learning, classification, search, and recommendation related to visual data. Cynthia Matuszek has combined robotics, natural language processing, and machine learning to build systems that nonspecialists can instruct, control, and interact with intuitively and naturally.





has combined robotics, natural language processing, and machine learning to build systems that nonspecialists can instruct, control, and interact with intuitively and naturally. Sinno J. Pan is a pioneer in the field of transfer learning. He has helped lay the early theoretical foundations and develop practical algorithms for transfer-learning techniques with diverse real-world applications.





is a pioneer in the field of transfer learning. He has helped lay the early theoretical foundations and develop practical algorithms for transfer-learning techniques with diverse real-world applications. B. Aditya Prakash has won awards for his important work on understanding, reasoning about, and mining propagation of information over networks in diverse real-world systems. He has developed a suite of efficient, near-optimal immunization policies to control influenza spread in a variety of realistic settings. His work has also led to surprising applications in social media and cybersecurity.





has won awards for his important work on understanding, reasoning about, and mining propagation of information over networks in diverse real-world systems. He has developed a suite of efficient, near-optimal immunization policies to control influenza spread in a variety of realistic settings. His work has also led to surprising applications in social media and cybersecurity. Maria Vanina Martinez has researched automated reasoning about rich knowledge bases that contain potentially uncertain information. She has proposed solutions for personalizing the integration of inconsistent and incomplete knowledge bases, and has developed inconsistency-management semantics for relational databases and logic-based knowledge bases.





has researched automated reasoning about rich knowledge bases that contain potentially uncertain information. She has proposed solutions for personalizing the integration of inconsistent and incomplete knowledge bases, and has developed inconsistency-management semantics for relational databases and logic-based knowledge bases. Yang Yu has helped build the theoretical foundation of evolutionary computation, addressing its basic questions by designing time-complexity analysis tools, proposing approximate analysis framework, and disclosing the effect of nature-inspired operators.

One of the first technical magazines that emerged to cover the then-new field of AI, IEEE Intelligent Systems is a bimonthly IEEE Computer Society publication that provides peer-reviewed, cutting-edge articles on the theory and applications of systems that perceive, reason, learn, and act intelligently.

For full coverage of the "AI's 10 to Watch" list, visit IEEE Intelligent Systems here.

