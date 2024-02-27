In honor of Black History Month, Dion's Chicago Dream Releases Two New Videos: "Dream Day" and "Dion's Chicago Dream Theme"

"Dream Day" Chronicles the Nonprofit's Major Milestone: Purchasing, Packaging and Delivering One Million Pounds of Free, Fresh Produce in 3.5 Years

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a historic Black History Month for Dion's Chicago Dream, a food-security nonprofit founded by a Black Navy veteran from Chicago's South Side.

On February 1, Dion's Chicago Dream achieved a major milestone: Purchasing, packaging, and delivering its one-millionth pound of free, fresh produce to more than 1,200 Chicagoland households in need since 2020.

Dream Day 2024 with Music Video Bonus Feature

To celebrate "Dream Day," Dion's Chicago Dream pulled off a big surprise for the family that received the milestone delivery. The Thompson family's weekly "Dream Delivery" of fresh fruits and vegetables arrived as usual — along with a surprise $10,000 check from Amazon, a $1,000 shopping spree to the local Save a Lot grocery store, a VIP game day experience from the Chicago Bulls, and more.

Chicago leaders – including Mayor Brandon Johnson – participated in the event, which was covered by the media.

To close out Black History Month, Dion's Chicago Dream is releasing a "Dream Day" video that captures this heartwarming moment for others to enjoy.

"We made the Thompson family smile on the first day of Black History Month. Now, we hope this video will make other families smile, as well," said Dion Dawson, founder and chief dreamer of Dion's Chicago Dream. "We always aim to deliver positive news to the world."

Watch until the end to see a cool Bonus Feature: The brand-new Dion's Chicago Dream Theme music video. The song was written and performed by Damien Carter (aka Tweeks the Chicago Fire), one of the organization's senior operations specialists. A Chicago native, Tweeks grew up in Greater Grand Crossing (known as Pocket Town) and currently resides in Dolton with his fiancé.

