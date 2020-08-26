Inc. Magazine Names Anuvia Plant Nutrients Among "Nation's Fastest Growing Companies"

ZELLWOOD, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuvia Plant Nutrients is proud to announce it has been placed 775th on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. Anuvia's placement on the list, which ranks the nation's fastest growing private companies, is an affirmation of the value of its products within the agriculture and turf industries.

Anuvia Plant Nutrients is an agtech startup that empowers farmers to implement new sustainable practices to produce abundant food while enriching the soil and the planet for future generations. By using Anuvia's slow-release nutrient technology, SymTRX, to nourish their crops, farmers can reduce nutrient loss and greenhouse gas emissions on the acre, while at the same time increasing yield and profitability.

Anuvia's impressive growth is an indication of the company's position as an innovator and leader in the market, one that brings real, valuable and sustainable products to its customers. Its innovative product addresses the key issue of our time—how to meet future food demand with a smaller environmental footprint.

"Farmers are working to meet the challenge of producing food for an ever-growing population. Our job is to provide them with the technology to increase production in a sustainable and economically viable way," says Amy Yoder, CEO, Anuvia Plant Nutrients. "The growth we've experienced and our inclusion on the list represents the positive response from the industry as we work together to meet this challenge."

SymTRX benefits both the farmer and our planet, with little to no barriers to implementation. Anuvia's plant nutrient product is a plug-and-play technology primed for fast adoption. Its ability to work within current agricultural processes and technologies makes it a turnkey part of achieving farmers' goals.

Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf and lawncare industries. Located in Zellwood, Fla., the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities and global agriculture. This commitment recently earned Anuvia an honorable mention in the food category of Fast Company's 2019 World Changing Ideas Award. Learn More about Anuvia Plant Nutrients – GreenTRX™ for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture, visit www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.

