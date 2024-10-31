Introducing a New Public Art Installation in San Francisco's Union Square, "Madame Theodore's Floral Academy for Wayward Travelers"

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Madame Theodore's Floral Academy for Wayward Travelers," a new art installation, is now open to the public in Union Square. A partnership between the Beacon Grand and local artists Nicole Whitten and Carina Garciga Meyers, the botanical-inspired installation explores the intersection of art and commerce.

"Madame Theodore's Floral Academy for Wayward Travelers" celebrates the serendipity of discovering a city. A dizzying and whimsical botanical "shop," this art installation breathes new life into a once-vacant storefront on Powell Street, bringing surprise and optimism to the neighborhood. Harkening back to bustling and beautiful shops that encourage passersby to slow down, peek in, and consider—"The Academy" demands a second look, and perhaps a third.

"We wanted to reintroduce another moment for beauty and discovery to the neighborhood. Introducing an art installation with two San Francisco-based artists presented a unique opportunity to bring a dormant space to life. As we introduce a sense of discovery to this storefront beneath Beacon Grand, we thought why not give it a little unexpected, voyeuristic charm, highlighting the blossoming return to Union Square," shares Lisa Marchese, Chief Commercial Officer of Northview Hotel Group on the intent for the installation.

"Madame Theodore's Floral Academy for Wayward Travelers" was imagined by local artists and floral designers Nicole Whitten and Carina Garciga Meyers of the floral design studio, Petal Trails, in collaboration with the team at Beacon Grand. The collaborators first met at legendary San Francisco designer Ken Fulk's "Mr. Fulk's Flower Factory," and began collaborating in 2023. Nicole and Carina quickly discovered their shared symbiotic passion for the world of florals and brought their most otherworldly ideas to life for the sake of enchantment. "Madame Theodore's Floral Academy for Wayward Travelers" seeks to inspire and create lasting conversations and memories for those wandering around Union Square.

"San Francisco is a wonderful place to live, especially as artists. We're excited to see how locals and visitors alike interact with these blooms here in the heart of San Francisco," shares Whitten and Garciga Meyers. "We hope this bombastic installation contributes to a sense of inspiration in Union Square, creating a vibrant and whimsical space that is accessible for the entire community."

"Madame Theodore's Floral Academy for Wayward Travelers" is on public view at 450 Powell Street, San Francisco.

About "Madame Theodore's Floral Academy for Wayward Travelers"

"Madame Theodore's Floral Academy for Wayward Travelers" is the creative process that exists between us and the magical world of nature. The botanical world reveals its precious moments and informs how one plays with it.

About Nicole Whitten

Nicole Whitten is a woman in love with life and believes it to be a boisterous tapestry of adventure, creativity, and fortitude. This San Francisco native cut her teeth in the neon lights and refined elegance of the restaurant and bar industry. A natural leader; her exceptional people management skills and tireless work ethic allowed her to run top tier restaurants in the city at a young age, eventually managing a beloved San Francisco circus Teatro Zinnzanni. Nicole's creative spirit found its canvas in the world of high-end sculptural floral design in 2018.

Nicole's travels fuel her creativity, expand her horizons, and are reflected in her work. Whether she's wandering through bustling city streets or exploring serene landscapes, she draws inspiration from every corner of the world, infusing her work and life with an unmatched vibrancy. With an unyielding passion for her craft and an adventurous soul, Nicole Whitten is a force of nature—whose journey is a testament to the power of creativity and the joy of following one's passion and embracing each and every opportunity that comes her way.

About Carina Garciga Meyers

Artist and designer, Carina Garciga Meyers has created a life among the flowers since 2006. As a teenager, she worked alongside her mother's flower and decor company, unknowing she would follow in her footsteps. As a Los Angeles native, finding peace in a large city was found through hiking trails and exploration outdoors. The incredible power that earth's wonder holds set a goal in motion to capture the moment in hopes to enliven and intrigue the spirit of others. After graduating from The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) she began collaborating with other artists in the fashion and photography industry assisting with art direction, styling, and event design. Pulling inspiration from compositions and texture in nature, she found herself as assistant art director for a floral studio and began utilizing flowers as a tool to ground spaces yet elevate the environment. She believes that working with this medium is an energetic life force that fascinates the senses and grasps a period in time. Carina strives to invoke a natural perspective to her work and develop exclusive pieces through collaboration.

About Beacon Grand

https://beacongrand.com/

The Beacon Grand is quintessential San Francisco, symbolizing progressive thinking while also celebrating its storied heritage. Launched during the Prohibition Era as the Sir Francis Drake, the fully-renovated hotel offers today's travelers a new way to visit San Francisco. Its 418 rooms and thoughtful shared spaces bring modern design to life with restored architectural details. Guests are looked after by the hotel's novel Social Hosts, who create a warm, convivial atmosphere as they facilitate stays that are personally-tailored, unique, and full of discovery. Inside, visitors and locals mix and mingle in the communal living room and lively gathering spot, Beacon Lounge and the iconic Starlite. With everything from walkable shops and restaurants to cable cars outside the front door, the central and connected Union Square location is the perfect home base for exploring San Francisco.

