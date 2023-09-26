Introducing CrashNBurn™ and Aero Vegas "Adrenaline Elevated™: The Ultimate Entertainment Destination in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Las Vegas is about to witness an entertainment revolution like never before, as CrashNBurn and Aero Vegas gear up for their grand opening this Fall. This dynamic duo is set to redefine the city's vibrant entertainment scene, offering a fusion of playful experiential dining, thrilling attraction, and heart-pounding nightlife, all housed under one roof, where 'sky is the limit,' for endless fun.

A One-of-a-Kind Experience
CrashNBurn™ is not your average bar or restaurant; it's a destination in itself, with many instagrammable opportunities to capture the memorable experiences. Situated on the third floor with the largest patio overlooking the iconic Fremont Street, guests will be treated to awe-inspiring views of Las Vegas' dazzling lights and energetic ambiance. The indoor/outdoor bar serves up dazzling cocktails and ice-cold beers, while the restaurant's tailored menu satisfies all culinary cravings. The VIP event space, with an integrated outdoor patio lounge, is the perfect setting for enjoying happy hour with friends, watching the games or celebrating special occasions. 

When the Sun Goes Down
In the evening hours, CrashNBurn undergoes a magical transformation into a 21-and-over nightclub. The beats are infectious, the energy is electric, and the fun never stops. Get ready to dance the night away in style over the vibrant lights of downtown Vegas.

Aero Vegas "Adrenaline Elevated™ - Soar to New Heights
But the real showstopper is Aero Vegas, the world's first rooftop open-air skydiving experience. Imagine the thrill of skydiving without ever leaving the safety of solid ground. Guests will fly and soar against the stunning Las Vegas skyline, experiencing an adrenaline rush like never before. After flying, celebrate at CrashNBurn! Aero Vegas is the ultimate flying adventure that will take your breath away. 

Location, Location, Location
Located on the top floor at 450 Fremont St. in Downtown Las Vegas, CrashNBurn and Aero Vegas are perfectly situated to be the epicenter of the action. 

Save the Date
Mark your calendars! CrashNBurn and Aero Vegas are set to open their doors this Fall. Be among the first to experience the future of thrilling entertainment in Las Vegas.

Visit crashnburn.com for updates and sneak peeks of what's to come.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact: Jennifer Bradley, JB Public Relations, 702.234.9385, [email protected]

