"INTRODUCING OTELLA: A REVOLUTIONARY COOLING BODY SPRAY DESIGNED TO KEEP YOU COOL, CALM, & COMPOSED IN LIFE'S HEATED MOMENTS"

On a mission to empower others as they strive to live and perform at their best, Otella noticed a lack of available products on the market geared towards helping consumers overcome the obstacles they face while trying to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

While many consumers cite overheating as getting in the way of their workout, Otella Cooling Body Spray was designed to help hydrate the skin and relieve discomfort from heat, fatigue and stress. Simply spray Otella on your neck, chest, or any pulse point and you'll quickly feel the cooling sensation.

"We are thrilled to introduce our first product to the world and couldn't be prouder of the rigorous testing that's gone into it. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a high-proprietary formula that minimizes the effect of overheating while also hydrating and protecting your skin." says Senior Vice President of Marketing, Mimi Leitner.

Available in three different formulas with pleasing aromatherapy scents including:

Concentrate : made with rosemary and mint to help keep you alert, focused, and in the zone as you head from the gym to the conference room

: made with rosemary and mint to help keep you alert, focused, and in the zone as you head from the gym to the conference room Energize : contains orange and ginger to help reduce fatigue and help keep you energized during your day

: contains orange and ginger to help reduce fatigue and help keep you energized during your day Relax: enhanced with lavender and vanilla to help keep you cool, relaxed and calm post-workout, pre-meeting, or before bed

To celebrate its launch, Otella is bringing its cooling sprays to select Life Time tapping into its community in select locations.

Otella (SRP $20 for 2.7 fl oz) is available online through www.otellacool.com and will be sampled at select Life Time locations throughout the summer. In addition, consumers will also be able to try the product at the following events:

Love Shine Fitness (Asheville, NC ): July 25-28, 2024

Around the Crown 10K Race (Charlotte, NC) : August 31-September 1, 2024

Life Time Fitness Fall Equinox Celebration (Palm Beach, FL) September 19, 2024

ABOUT OTELLA

Otella is a performance driven personal care brand that offers the highest quality, innovative products to keep you cool, calm, and composed in all that you do. Launched in 2024 with a cooling body spray, Otella products are meticulously formulated with carefully chosen ingredients to provide cooling relief and combat the negative effects of heat. Otella empowers you to unlock your full potential and celebrates the journey of an active life.

