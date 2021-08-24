Introducing Skyy 10.8" Android tablet with the most advanced Glasses-Free 3D Optics ever available on a consumer device, a technological breakthrough between USA, China and Jamaica

The beautifully and uniquely designed gold and white 10.8" tablet is a technological breakthrough for our team in the USA, China and Jamaica. The Skyy tablet combines the best features of Android operating systems with the most advanced Glasses-Free 3D technology, to ensure the best browsing and viewing experience. "IQH3D stays committed to constantly delivering the best quality, stylish and futuristic Glasses-Free 3D Technology with exceptional customer support to users across the globe. Skyy is above all we have done before." Loyal Haylett CEO IQH3D.

About IQH3D

IQH3D is a Glasses-Free 3D company based in the USA, that is on a mission to produce high quality products and services to our esteemed customers worldwide. Our current line of products includes IQH3D 10.8" Skyy tablet, IQH3D UltraD Display, multi-view 3D displays, single-view 3D monitors with eye-tracking technology, 3D Android phones, 3D screen protectors and cases for iPhone, IQH3D App for iPhone (with 3D music videos, movies, and video clips), IQH3D CMS platform for commercial 3D advertising networks. Our services include 3D content creation and conversion. Our content creation partners 3Scape of Canada and Qoobex of USA each has a wealth of experience in top quality 3D video production. IQ-Haylett and IQH3D are registered trademarks of IQ-Haylett LLC in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For business inquiries contact

Website: www.IQH3D.com

Email: [email protected]

USA

David Ross +1 305 403-9900

[email protected]

Canada

Mathias Fuchs +1 416 671 0223

[email protected]

Media contact

Anita Baker

[email protected]

SOURCE IQH3D

