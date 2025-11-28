iQIYI Extends Theatrical Film Value with Cross-Platform Success of "The Shadow's Edge"

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, announced the successful online release of its action-crime thriller "The Shadow's Edge", which quickly achieved top rankings and strong viewer engagement across both iQIYI and third-party charts in its first week of online release. Following an over RMB 1.2 billion box office run, the film's strong online performance underscores iQIYI's ability to extend the impact of premium theatrical content across platforms and reinforce its leadership in high-quality entertainment.

Since its online launch on November 14, "The Shadow's Edge" has led multiple viewership charts across China. According to Enlightent, the film held the top spot in both the "Theatrical" and "All Movies" viewership categories for seven consecutive days. The film also garnered widespread praise from iQIYI users, earning a content popularity index of over 8,400 and an impressive user rating of 9.0. In its first week online, it ranked No.2 on iQIYI's overall "Hot Chart" and No.1 on the "Movie Hot Chart", trailing only "Ne Zha 2" as this year's most popular theatrical title.

Starring Jackie CHAN, Zifeng ZHANG, and Tony Ka-fai LEUNG, "The Shadow's Edge" follows an elite law enforcement team drawn into a cat-and-mouse chase through the dynamic streets of Macao. As a bold reimagining of the 2007 classic "Eye in the Sky," "The Shadow's Edge" stands out for its layered narrative and the tension between human intuition and modern surveillance. The film's nuanced take on justice and technology has resonated deeply with both critics and viewers, fueling lively discussions online.

The film's success online has sparked vibrant audience engagement, generating over 200,000 bullet screen and over 10,000 viewer messages. The online release not only allows fans to revisit and analyze the film's intricate plot and cinematic details, but also inspires new viewers to watch the film and share their enthusiasm, igniting a fresh wave of in-depth discussion across online platforms.

As the inaugural title under iQIYI's "Blockbuster Initiative," "The Shadow's Edge" embodies the company's vision to unite cinematic storytelling and digital innovation. By investing in high-quality, high-concept productions and leveraging cross-platform distribution, iQIYI is building a sustainable model where films live beyond the box office, cultivating lasting audience loyalty and long-term value.

Beyond self-produced films, iQIYI's online movie platform remains a powerhouse for premium theatrical titles, including hits like "Ne Zha 2." As of Q3 2025, iQIYI's online movie platform has retained the top viewership market share for 15 consecutive quarters, driven by a diverse slate of 12 key titles. The launch of an innovative revenue-sharing model has enabled films with limited offline box office performance to achieve strong online returns—for example, the new title "A Cool Fish 2" generated over RMB 18 million in revenue-sharing income within two months.

Through "The Shadow's Edge" and beyond, iQIYI is bridging the big screen and the streaming era in ways that keep audiences engaged and stories alive.

Contact:

iQIYI Press, [email protected]

SOURCE iQIYI Inc.