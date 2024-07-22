'It Has Given Me My Life Back": Just 6 Weeks Since U.S. Launch, Swiss-Developed MigraKet® is Proving to be a "Game-changer" for Individuals Suffering from Chronic and Debilitating Migraines

Real testimonials underscore the potential of the world's first medical food for migraine.

BASEL, Switzerland, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MigraKet®, the revolutionary medical food designed to manage migraines, has been making waves across the country. Today, MigraKet® is proud to share testimonials from real users who have benefited from this innovative approach to addressing the potential root cause.

Different from drugs, painkillers, and injections that address migraine symptoms, MigraKet® is the first holistic medical food formulation to address the metabolic malfunction that is linked to many forms of migraines. Crafted with high-quality, bio-identical nutrients and bioactive ketone bodies, MigraKet® addresses dysfunctional brain energy metabolism, which can trigger a migraine attack, the body's warning signal to "de-stimulate."

Since the U.S. launch, MigraKet® has received an outpouring of heartfelt testimonials from individuals who have seen significant improvements in their migraine symptoms. Here are just a few of their stories:

Real Stories, Real Results

Jane D., 34, from San Francisco, CA:

For years, I struggled with chronic migraine that affected my work and personal life. Since I started using MigraKet®, I've experienced fewer migraines and milder symptoms. It's been a game-changer for me.

Michael P., 42, from Austin, TX:

MigraKet® has drastically reduced the frequency of my migraines. I can now enjoy activities with my family without the constant fear of an impending migraine. It's given me my life back.

Emma R., 28, from New York, NY:

I was skeptical at first, but after using MigraKet® for a few months, I've noticed a remarkable difference. My migraines are less severe, and I feel more in control of my health. This product truly works.

MigraKet® stands out in the market as the first medical food specifically formulated to address the nutritional deficiencies that can contribute to migraines. Its unique blend of key ingredients works synergistically to support brain health and reduce the frequency and severity of migraines.

"We have strong scientific backing, but these testimonials are my real 'proof of concept' because I deeply understand the incapacitating effects of chronic migraines. With this focus and formulation, I was first motivated to get my life back and now we can support others on their journeys," stated Elena Gross, PhD renowned neuroscientist and former chronic migraineur who developed MigraKet®. "These are more than anecdotes. These are lives. These are people who found freedom from pain. The ripple effect in their family relationships, productivity and quality of life is huge."

Developed by leading experts in neurology and nutrition, MigraKet® is backed by clinical research and scientific evidence.

The MigraKet® 15-day system ($98) includes 30 water soluble, powder sachets featuring bioactive electrolytes, antioxidants, a multitude of vitamins & minerals, and bioactive ketone bodies – the brain's preferred fuel. MigraKet® should be taken twice daily for four weeks (2 boxes) in order to notice effects – and may be used as a replacement for a daily multivitamin. MigraKet® is available for purchase online at https://www.migraket.com and at select retailers nationwide.

For a limited time, MigraKet® will be giving a complementary box away with the purchase of a box for consumers looking to see if the product is right for their migraines. If you purchase two or more boxes, use coupon code FREEBOX, one box will be on MigraKet®!

For more information about MigraKet® and to read additional testimonials, please visit https://www.migraket.com/.

About Brain Ritual:

Brain Ritual is a pioneering health and wellness brand created by KetoSwiss, a Swiss company dedicated to harnessing the power of neuroscience to enhance human well-being. Led by Dr. Elena Gross, PhD, KetoSwiss is committed to developing innovative solutions that empower individuals to optimize their mental and physical health.

