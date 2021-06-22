It's Time to "Be a Kid', Again -- at Camp Big

BANNER ELK, N.C., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There were concerts and cooking lessons, a celebrity chef and rock star impersonators, countless in- and outdoor activities and more fun and camaraderie than anyone could have imagined … and these were just a few of the highlights.

Yoga classes are given outside on the deck amongst trees by the lake. Just one of Camp Big's great activities. Camp big has three ziplines to chose from. One is over a lake and the other two are through the woods.

It all happened at the first-ever Camp Big, the all-inclusive camp experience created exclusively for adults who want to "be a kid" again. Held in September 2019, campers arrived at Camp Big's beautiful grounds, settled into their cabins and then came out just in time for happy hour. The 3-day/4-night party began at 5pm, Friday afternoon —and didn't stop until the last camper drove off on Monday morning. Last year's agenda included cooking kayaking, with reality TV show, Below Deck's master chef Ben Robinson, a '70s party, Live in concert: Fat Elvis and "Hot Rod" Stewart impersonators, a hoe-down BBQ, ziplining, nature hikes, winery tours, archery, yoga, great food, wine & beer and more. It rocked!

And 2021 will be even better! Same great camp for adults with plenty of new surprises! And for families who want to play together, may we introduce Camp Big & Small, an amazing 3-night/4-day getaway over Labor Day weekend, adults and kids who want to play together!

Both camps will be held on the stunning grounds of Holston Presbyterian Camp, which offers campers 150 acres of beautiful forest in the Blue Ridge mountains of Banner Elk, North Carolina. According to Camp Big and Camp Big & Small's owner/founder, Stacy Stern, "For anyone who loved camp as a kid or is a kid who loves camp—Camps Big/Big & Small are the answers. They're both places where grown-ups get to be kids, again.

Packed with good times waiting to happen, Camp Big and Camp Big & Small feature two lakes, three ziplines, field games, archery, rock climbing, art and crafts, trips to wineries and much more. At night, the fun continues with themed events, campfire sing-a-longs, storytelling, karaoke and live entertainment. For corporate retreats, a four-part team building area nestled in the forest awaits.

This year, Camp BIG will take place September 17-20, 2021; Camp BIG & Small will take place on Labor Day weekend, September 3-6, 2021. Each will accommodate as many as 100 campers per session. For more information regarding special dates for private corporate and social events, please call. Whether you want to relive those precious memories from yesteryear or create new ones—come to Camp Big or Camp Big & Small or both—where good times are waiting to happen!

