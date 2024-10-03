Ivory Strands Opens in Temecula: "Life is Short, Your Hair Doesn't Have to Be"

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivory Strands will officially open its doors on October 9, 2024, at 27546 Ynez Rd Suite 107, in Temecula, California. This innovative salon is set to make waves in the local beauty community by specializing in custom coloring, blonding, and extensions, a fast-growing trend in the hair industry as consumers increasingly seek personalized services tailored to their specific needs.

In recent years, the beauty industry has witnessed the rise of salons that cater to niche markets, focusing on specialized services such as extensions and blonding. This evolution reflects a broader shift as individuals desire specialized salons for their unique hair types and styles. Ivory Strands aims to fill the gap in Temecula for those seeking expertly crafted hair transformations while maintaining the health and integrity of their hair.

At the helm of this new venture is Certified Master Stylist Ivory Peebler. With her certifications in both the Masters of Balayage and Invisible Bead Extensions, Ivory has honed her skills in blonding, color correction, and extensions. Her established reputation positions Ivory Strands as the go-to destination for hair transformations.

"As a hair specialist, I have increasingly witnessed my clients' desire to see their natural hair flourish while achieving the look they've always desired," said Ivory. "My mission with opening this studio is to offer services that protect and preserve the scalp and hair health, allowing women to reclaim their natural beauty or attain the stunning hair they've always dreamed of."

Appointments are currently available for booking online at ivorystrands.com ahead of the grand opening. Prospective clients are encouraged to secure their spots now.

For more information, visit ivorystrands.com, facebook.com/IvoryStrands, or @ivorystrands on Instagram.

About Ivory Strands:

Ivory Strands provides exceptional hair care services in Temecula, California, with a focus on custom blonding and extensions. Founded by Certified Master Stylist Ivory Peebler, the salon brings knowledge and expertise to those seeking the best hair transformations. Ivory is committed to delivering stunning results through innovative techniques such as balayage, color correction, and extensions. Discover the beauty of expert hair care at ivorystrands.com.

Contact Information

Name: Ivory Peebler

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (951) 290-8387

