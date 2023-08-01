Jamul Casino® Brings Home a Personal Record of Nine "San Diego's Best" Awards in San Diego Union-Tribune Readers Poll

San Diegans Recognize Jamul Casino for its Dining, Panoramic Views, and Service

JAMUL, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, July 30, the San Diego Union-Tribune announced the winners of its 27th annual "San Diego's Best" Reader's Poll, with Jamul Casino bringing home a personal best of nine (9) awards. The Union-Tribune Reader's Poll reflects the voting audience's top selections for more than 200 products and services in San Diego—everything from restaurants to entertainment, retail, real estate, legal services, and more. The winners earn the right to be called "San Diego's Best."

Jamul Casino Awards

Jamul Casino's 2023 "San Diego's Best" winners include:

Tony Gwynn’s Sports Pub at Jamul Casino, named “Best Sports Bar” for the sixth consecutive year in the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Reader’s Poll

Best Sports Bar for Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (sixth consecutive year)

for Sports Pub (sixth consecutive year) Best Pho/Noodle House Restaurant for Loft 94 Yakitori | Noodle | Craft (third consecutive year)

for Loft 94 Yakitori | Noodle | Craft (third consecutive year) Best Romantic Restaurant for Prime Cut Steak & Seafood (second consecutive year)

for Prime Cut Steak & Seafood (second consecutive year) Best Bartender for Jessica Green at JIVe Lounge (third consecutive year winning this category)

for at JIVe Lounge (third consecutive year winning this category) Best Restaurant Server for Laura Donathan at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (third consecutive year winning this category)

for at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (third consecutive year winning this category) Best Chef for Rogelio Hernandez at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub

for at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub Best Hamburger at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub

at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub Best Sushi for Loft 94 Yakitori | Noodle | Craft

for Loft 94 Yakitori | Noodle | Craft Best Scenic Spot for The Rooftop at Jamul Casino

In addition to winning the most votes in nine categories, Jamul Casino had 18 other top contenders voted as a "favorite," in their categories.

Dining Excellence

Earning Best Sports Bar every year since 2018, Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub is one of Jamul Casino's most popular eateries. Tony Gwynn's offers a casual atmosphere, large screens to watch a game, and mouth-watering cuisine paired with local brews. Earning its first award for Best Hamburger, the sports bar also offers endless dining menus with a different theme for each day of the week, such as "Surf and Turf" or "Baja Lobster Latin Night."

Loft 94 Yakitori | Noodle | Craft also earned its third consecutive award for Best Pho/Noodle House Restaurant and first award for Best Sushi. Famous for its craft cocktails and Asian-inspired noodle dishes such as Tori – Chicken Katsu Ramen, Ronin - Spicy Curry Ramen, and Super Seafood Udon, Loft 94 offers a unique atmosphere and late hours for a vibrant nightlife scene complete with live DJs.

Scenic Views

This is the second year that Prime Cut Steak & Seafood has been named Best Romantic Restaurant. Prime Cut features gourmet steak and seafood entrees, more than 300 bottles of wine in its wine cellar, and spectacular panoramic vistas of the Southern California mountains. The fine dining restaurant has also received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for six (6) years running.

In addition to being named Best Scenic Spot for the first time, The Rooftop at Jamul Casino has also been recognized numerous times in recent years as the Best Place to Get Married. With its sweeping backcountry views, outstanding cuisine, and inspiring atmosphere in an open-air, star-lit event venue, Jamul Casino remains a favorite for San Diegans to enjoy with their special someone.

Exceptional Service

Jamul Casino has received numerous awards recognizing outstanding team members in recent years. While three of its team members received the most votes for Best Bartender (Jessica Green), Best Restaurant Server (Laura Donathan), and Best Chef (Rogelio Hernandez), an additional eight (8) team members were also voted as favorites in these categories, reflecting Jamul Casino's culture of offering outstanding service.

"Congratulations to Jessica, Laura, Rogelio, and the entire Jamul Casino team. Your commitment to exceptional service has helped make us San Diego's top destination for dining, gaming, and fun," says President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks. "And thank you, San Diego, for voting Jamul Casino 'San Diego's Best' nine times over! We'll continue to working hard to be your top choice!"

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars, and lounges. Jamul Casino supports 1,200 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

[email protected]

SOURCE Jamul Casino