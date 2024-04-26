"JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR Now Held Twice a Year, Registration Open for Summer Show--June 19-21, 2024

TOKYO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR, a trade show specializing in the direct procurement of a wide variety of Japanese food products, organized by RX Japan Ltd., will return this year with its biannual schedule in June and November. Visitor registration for the summer show is now open.

"JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR has been held annually since 2017 with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan's leading trade promotion agency with a global network of 74 offices, to increase Japan's food exports. Attracting participants from over 70 countries each year, the expo facilitates the active sourcing and purchasing of a wide range of Japanese food products by a large number of international visitors, including major importers, supermarkets, restaurants, and department stores.

The summer edition will showcase not only well-known traditional Japanese foods such as confectionery, sake, and green tea but also a broad scope of regional specialties, including agricultural products, meat, seafood, processed foods, and more. With 900 exhibitors, visitors will have the opportunity to sample their products, allowing them to experience their quality and taste firsthand and make more informed purchasing decisions.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202404239897?p=images

For those considering purchasing Japanese foods for the first time, language barriers or a lack of market information may be a concern. But fear not. "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR brings together only suppliers who are genuinely interested in exporting their products. Therefore, all exhibitors are required to have English-speaking staff on site, and product information and prices are readily available in English, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.

In addition, a unique feature of the show is the "Appointment Booking Service," which allows attendees to pre-book appointments to meet with exhibitors on site. Registered users receive a unique ID and password to access their personalized page called "My Page," where they can search for exhibits, requesting and efficiently managing appointments with exhibitors. Participants can directly contact exhibitors with confirmed appointments through My Page in advance to request that materials needed to prepare for the day will be sent beforehand. Additionally, pre-arranged appointments with exhibitors allow buyers to navigate the show floor on the day of the event and conduct their purchasing activities efficiently.

Furthermore, attendees who use this appointment service and secure 10 or more appointments before the show will receive the following benefits from the organizer:

-JCB gift card (7,000 yen in value); *limited to 500 attendees

-Free lunch ("bento" box lunch) during the event; *limited to 300 meals per day

-Exclusive access to the Appointment Booking Service Users' Lounge

-Access to cloakroom facilities within the above lounge

The organizer encourages overseas buyers to make the most of this service for proactive negotiation and sourcing.

Visit the official website now to register for the Summer Show.

Overview of 8th "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR SUMMER

Dates: June 19-21, 2024

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

Website: https://www.jpfood.jp/en-gb.html

Organizer: RX Japan Ltd.

Co-organizer: Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

Supported by: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. It elevates the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all its people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

https://www.rxglobal.com/

About RX Japan

RX Japan organizes 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewelry, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical care.

Visit the RX Japan website for more details: https://www.rxjapan.jp/en/

SOURCE RX Japan Ltd.