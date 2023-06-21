Jennifer Keller named to 2023 list of "California's Top Women Lawyers"

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller, a nationally prominent attorney at Keller/Anderle LLP in Irvine, has been named to the list of "Top Women Lawyers of 2023," as selected by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals. This is the fourteenth time Keller has been selected for the Top Women Lawyers award. 

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. She has litigated numerous high-profile cases over the years, resulting in statewide, national and international recognition.

Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank Jennifer in Band 1, among the top commercial litigators in the nation, quoting sources who describe Jennifer as "a highly respected trial lawyer" who is "exceptional on every metric." "Her writing is clear, concise and compelling and her oral advocacy is powerful and persuasive. This makes her a superior trial attorney."

Jennifer is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. The Legal 500, among the most prestigious international legal directories, recommends Jennifer as one of just 68 "leading trial lawyers" in the entire United States. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America" calling her a "National Litigation Star."

Awards within the state have included a 2018 induction into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 36 attorneys so honored throughout the years. "Revered for her versatility and ease in front of a jury … the go-to trial attorney for difficult cases" is how Jennifer is described by The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals, ranking her as a "Top 100 Lawyer in California" for over 10 years in a row. In three separate years (2019, 2018 and 2012), in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Magazine Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards for extraordinary achievements in litigation. 

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling highly complex litigation of all types.

