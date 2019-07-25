Jessie James Decker To Reveal "First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year" On "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dick clark productions and POWERBALL® today announced that country artist Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the YearSM during the live broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. A $1 million prize will be randomly awarded as part of a larger, second-chance prize drawing, in which POWERBALL players in participating jurisdictions have the chance to win an entertainment-filled VIP trip to New York City to celebrate New Year's Eve 2020, as well as a chance to be the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year. Decker will provide live updates from the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year party throughout ABC's live telecast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. The big reveal announcing the winner of the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year will air just after midnight on January 1, 2020.

"I am so thrilled to be a part of this incredible life-changing moment on one of the most iconic shows on television!" said Jessie James Decker. "There's someone out there who will become a millionaire overnight LIVE on New Year's Eve and I can't wait to celebrate with them."

"We are delighted to have Jessie James Decker join us for this special New Year's celebration," said Gregory R. Mineo, POWERBALL Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. "It is going to be an exhilarating countdown to 2020 for our POWERBALL VIP trip winners and viewers at home."

First teased during last year's New Year's Eve telecast, the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year promotion officially kicked off this past spring with the rollout continuing through summer. As part of the national POWERBALL game, players who purchase tickets from 25 participating jurisdictions can enter their POWERBALL tickets into the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the YearSM second-chance drawings. More than three hundred winners from those jurisdictions will head to New York City, and one lucky VIP trip winner will be randomly drawn to win $1 million.

All second-chance prize winners will enjoy the excitement of New York City, including a theater performance and a holiday cruise on the Hudson River with dinner and entertainment. The experience also includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, and an exclusive New Year's Eve gala at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, featuring live entertainment, including a performance from Jessie James Decker and, of course, prime viewing of the Times Square ball drop.

Jessie James Decker is a country music singer/songwriter, style entrepreneur, television personality and New York Times Bestselling author. Her most recent album, Southern Girl City Lights, debuted at number one on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart following the success of her gold certified single "Wanted." A star of the hit reality show Eric and Jessie, she is the creator and designer of Kittenish, a playful fashion line inspired by her personal style with a brick-and-mortar store in Nashville. Decker's first book, the New York Times Bestseller Just Jessie, is her guide to love, life, family and food, and was released in October 2018 from Harper Collins Publishers. Jessie is currently on a 2019 concert tour performing all of her hits, plus new music including her latest single Roots & Wings.

For more information on the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a business unit of Valence Media, a diversified and integrated media company with business units and strategic investments in television, film, live entertainment, digital media and publishing. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com.

About POWERBALL

It's America's Game! Since 1992, POWERBALL® has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising nearly $22 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. POWERBALL set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016. The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. POWERBALL tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a POWERBALL ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. For more information, visit www.powerball.com.

