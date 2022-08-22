Jesús Castro's new book "The Cuba that You Don't Know" brilliantly exposes the unheard realities of Cuba from an honest and closer perspective.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "The Cuba that You Don't Know" from Page Publishing author Jesús Castro is a compelling manuscript that tells the true stories behind events in Cuba and the issues that have risen but never explicitly talked about.

The Cuba that You Don't Know

Jesús Castro, a Field Service Engineer for TRUMPF, Inc., has completed his new book "The Cuba that You Don't Know": a great read about Cuba that raises awareness, unravels stories, and uncovers the truth of the misery and atrocities that civilians went through in their home country. Was justice played? Did the law rule?

Castro shares, "Who has not heard of Cuba? Its beaches, music, food, the beautiful women… and even Fidel Castro? But how many of you know about the misery and repression in which the people of Cuba live? How far does the violation of the civil rights of the people of Cuba go? It's hard to put so many bad things together in a small book. I'll show you some of the most relevant and the simplest things you never think about because you always had it when you need it and when you want it."

Published by Page Publishing, Jesús Castro's eye-opening opus sheds light upon the struggles that the people of Cuba have gone through. It brings a closer view of what their reality has been beyond the glory and beauty that outsiders always see.

See for yourself in this book what could have gone down in Cuban history.

Readers who wish to experience this excellent work can purchase "The Cuba that You Don't Know" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

