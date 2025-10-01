Justice Flow Flips the Script with Bold Tribute Album: "Pretty Girls: Will Smith's Trojan Horse"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Flow, the outspoken hip-hop persona known for fusing sharp social commentary with lyrical swagger, has announced the release of a groundbreaking tribute album: Pretty Girls: Will Smith's Trojan Horse.

The project is more than music — it's a reclamation of narrative. Sparked by the harsh criticism and ridicule surrounding Will Smith's recent singles, the album flips the script to suggest a deeper truth. Far from being "cringe" or career-ending, Pretty Girls becomes, in Justice Flow's vision, a carefully laid Trojan Horse: bait that captured the world's attention while setting the stage for a bigger story.

"This album is a tribute to one of my heroes," says Justice Flow. "It pained me to see the world clown a man who has inspired millions for decades. After some reflection, I realized the critics missed the point. Will didn't stumble — he baited them. And through these songs, I want to show the world how he's still standing, still legendary, still rewriting his legacy."

With tracks like "Hook Line & Sinker," "Meme Kingpin," "Open Secrets," "Midlife Flex," and "Family Matters," the album reframes Will Smith's public struggles (from viral memes to personal revelations) as fuel for resilience. It's an unflinching, high-energy mix of bounce beats, chantable hooks, and lyrical storytelling designed to turn ridicule into redemption.

Pretty Girls: Will Smith's Trojan Horse is more than a tribute album. It's a cultural counterpunch — a reminder that legends don't fall, they strategize.

Justice Flow hints that the real Trojan Horse is not his own tribute, but what Will Smith himself does next.

Release Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Streaming On: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all major platforms: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/justiceflow/pretty-girls-was-a-trojan-horse-a-will-smith-tribute-album-2

