K-Pop Sensation Amber Liu To Host New Original Show "I'll Ask The Stupid Questions" On Ficto Streaming Platform

Liu is a K-pop sensation: hailing from the record-breaking girl group f(x), she now enjoys a 12 million strong following on social media, who have supported her in a whirlwind career spanning beyond music. Last year, she released her full English album "X" and embarked on a national 24-city tour in early 2020. Now, she is extending her audience this Fall with her new show, streaming exclusively on Ficto. For anyone who's ever been afraid of sounding clueless, "I'll Ask The Stupid Questions" is a shame-free program where Liu asks the stupid questions you're too embarrassed to ask yourself. The original show is produced by Steel Wool Entertainment and will feature Korean and English closed captioning.

From mental health to American politics and skateboarding, viewers can join the superstar and experts in their respective fields on a weekly inquisitive journey that answers the burning questions of the modern mind. The docu-series offers a closer look at one of the most successful K-Pop stars of our generation. Whether it's learning how to skateboard with pro-skateboarder Jagger Eaton or finding out how we can support those experiencing homelessness with Amy Turk of the LA Downtown Women's Center, the audience will be front row to a side of Liu rarely seen in her public life.

"Growing up I always felt like Curious George. I had so many questions about every little thing. As I've grown older, I realized that I've become afraid of looking clueless and dumb. I feel like that fear has stunted my personal growth and I've had many conversations with people who've felt the same way. 'I'll Ask The Stupid Questions' is me trying to learn how to be curious again. I want to normalize learning and that it's okay to ask stupid questions because you can get some really smart answers," said Amber Liu.

"We couldn't be happier to work with Amber— she is one of the most talented artists out there today, and someone who cares deeply about real issues. We have been following her career closely and are really impressed with how she engages in the communities that surround her. Having her tackle these topics with vulnerability and grace is a great way to kick off our slate of Ficto's Original Fall programming," said Mike Esola, Founder and CEO of Ficto.

Described as a hybrid streaming service, Ficto has made headlines with its programming which allows viewers to participate in the shows that they watch whether through submissions, choices, social- based polling and location-based activations. Last month, LG announced that LG WING owners can enjoy FICTO videos full screen while simultaneously interacting with other viewers via the second screen.

Offering technology unique to its show experiences, Ficto enables social media clip sharing while complying with copyright law. LG has also teamed up with Ficto, Tubi, Rave and NAVER Whale in its new Explorer Project along with these platform partners that will elevate the mobile user experiences. Currently, there are more than 40 shows on the mobile streaming platform, with new shows premiering every week, spanning across genres— from docuseries, to lifestyle programming and entertainment variety shows.

Download Ficto today to catch the premiere of Amber Liu's "I'll Ask The Stupid Questions."

Download Page: https://ficto.show/IATSQ

The Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ficto/id1461664151

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tv.ficto&hl=en_US&gl=US

About Ficto

Based in Los Angeles, Ficto is a free streaming service offering audience participation in its shows and is currently available to download on iOS and Android. Ficto has pioneered an arsenal of features for its programming including two-way engagement, livestream, monetization, location activations, and audience submissions. Ficto's programming is built upon explosive niche audiences who are often underserved globally while providing transparent revenue share to creators and partners. For more, visit: https://ficto.tv/ .

About Amber Liu

A California native, Amber Liu was discovered at the age of 15 at SM Entertainment's global auditions in Los Angeles. Following a move to South Korea, she debuted in 2009 as a member of the female group f(x). The record-breaking electro-pop-based K-pop group quickly became one of the industry's most popular and award-winning. In 2013, the group became the first K-pop act to perform at SXSW, with the New York Times' Jon Pareles calling their performance "impeccable." f(x)'s 2013 album 'Pink Tape' was called "one of the best Asian pop albums of all-time," by Pitchfork and charted #1 on Billboards K-Pop Hot 100 and World Album charts. In 2015, Amber's first solo release, the critically acclaimed album "Beautiful", debuted at #2 on Billboard's World Albums chart, with the title track's music video, released the same day, garnering more than 1 million YouTube views in its first day of release. She has also made a career on television and film hosting travel and variety shows in South Korea and starring in the American indie film The Eagle and the Albatross. Amber's presence on social media continues to grow globally with more than 12 million followers across her Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , and more.

