KAMALA HARRIS NAMED WINNER OF NICKELODEON'S KIDS PICK THE PRESIDENT "KIDS' VOTE" POLL

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The votes are in and kids have chosen Kamala Harris as the winner of Nickelodeon's Kids Pick the President "Kids' Vote" poll. Kamala Harris received 52% of the vote, followed by Donald Trump with 48%. More than 32,000 individuals cast their virtual ballot in the "Kids' Vote" poll from Oct. 3-23. The Kids Pick the President "Kids' Vote" is an informal non-scientific poll, meant for entertainment purposes only.

Nickelodeon's "Kids Vote" results will be formally announced in tonight's half-hour special, hosted by Nate Burleson (CBS Mornings, NFL Slimetime, The NFL Today) and his daughter, Mia Burleson (NFL Slimetime), premiering at 8 p.m. (ET/PT), across Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick.com and the Nickelodeon Pluto TV channels (Nick Pluto, 90's Kids TV, Totally Teen). The special will also be available tomorrow on Nick On Demand.

Told from a uniquely kid-led POV, the half-hour Kids Pick the President special will platform the issues young people care about most in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Kids from all sides of the political spectrum will share their personal stories and opinions on topics, including the economy, future of AI and technology, and health.

To further support family conversations in the home, Nickelodeon has partnered with NAMLE (The National Association of Media Literacy Educators) on a guide to provide information and resources for parents around media literacy that is available on kidspickthepresident.com. Nickelodeon's Kids Pick the President is part of Our World, the brand's global prosocial initiative to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency. Nickelodeon's Our World is supported by a coalition of partners, including 4-H, Afterschool Alliance, Ashoka, The Aspen Institute, Association of Children's Museums and ChangeX. Caregivers and kids can access resources and more information at www.nickourworld.com.

Kids Pick the President is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jana Blumenthal Vice President, Production. Luke Wahl and Ben Plumier serve as Executive Producers.

Over its 45-year history, Nickelodeon has built a legacy of addressing important social issues and galvanizing kids through thoughtful initiatives and programs. Whether encouraging kids to be agents of change through The Big Help and Together for Good; encouraging them to get active through the Let's Just Play grants program and Worldwide Day of Play; educating kids about the electoral process and its significance through Kids Pick the President; showcasing tangible steps kids can take to help the environment through The Big Green Help; celebrating kids and teens who are going above and beyond to help others through the Nickelodeon HALO Awards; or preparing preschoolers for Kindergarten through Beyond the Backpack, Nickelodeon has inspired millions of kids across the globe to take action to improve their communities, their lives and the world around them.

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

