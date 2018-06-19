KD82174 Features 1U 17" Rack Console Drawer With 4K Resolution

CHINO, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acnodes, a quality provider of industrial computers, introduces 1U 17" 4K rack console drawer with 3840 x 2160 native resolution. KD82174 offers LCD panel size of 17.3" with 16.7M colors (8-bit). Furthermore, KD82174 provides displayport 1.2 with Drawer End: DB-15 (USB KB / MS) and Server End: USB type A. On the other hand, KD82174 also supports options for 3G, HD, SD-SDI broadcast-grade, and HDMI 2.0 video inputs / HDCP 2.2. Moreover, KD82174 comes with auto- sensing 100 to 240VAC, 50/60Hz power adapter.

KD82174

First of all, KD82174 features a 1U high 17" 4K Ultra HD LCD display panel. Next, KD82174 also offers wide range of resolution supports in 1920 x 1080 & 1920 x 1200. Furthermore, KD82174 provides a brightness of 400 cd/m^2 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. This 4K ultra HD console drawer gives a viewing angle of 89/89/89/89 (L/R/U/D) plus its active are 382.12H x 214.94V (mm). In additions, KD82174 also offers 16.7M of colors with LED backlight. KD82174 also provides the heavy-duty steel housing material with 20,000 hrs for mean time between failures (MTBF).

Acnodes Corporations unveils the KD82174 which offers DP, USB KB, and MS video inputs. Moreover, KD82174 brings the convenience for users with one man installation design with built-in dual stereo speakers. There are also optional features to add on based on customers'' requirements. Such as resistive 1-pt touchscreen or HDMI, SD-SDI broadcast-grade, 3G, or HDCP 2.2 for video input. In additions, KD82174 offers 104-keyboard with either touchpad or trackball as well.

KD82174 comes with auto-sensing 100 to 240VAC, 50/60Hz power adapter with consumption of Max. 29W / 38W (console / KVM). KD82174 also offers options in DC power 12V / 24V / 48V / 125V. On the other hand, KD82174 operates temperature ranging from 0 to 50°C degree. Next, this console stores temperature from -20 to 60°C degree with relative humidity 5~90% non-condensing. Furthermore, KD82174 provides 10G acceleration (11 ms duration) in schok and 10~300Hz 0.5G RMS random vibration. Additionally, KD82174 is FCC & CE, CE . LVD, RoHS2 & REACH compliant.

Acnodes Corporation markets, sells, and manufactures industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries that range from military to automation. They furnish efficient and valuable products for all their customers. They have a great deal of technological innovations in the form of rugged monitors, embedded computer, Panel PCs, and rack mount servers. Acnodes Corporation aims to meet their clients' needs with the most cutting-edge technology and solutions.

