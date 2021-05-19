Kenwood Investments Finances Independent Movie Project: "Something's More Than One Thing"

KENWOOD, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenwood Investments , one of California's leading real estate development, media, tourism and hospitality firms announced that it is financing an independent movie project led by Sonoma County filmmakers, Jay Alvarez and Will Hand, whose worked has earned major festival recognition and commanded the attention of Hollywood titans.

Alvarez wrote the screenplay and is directing the film with Hand playing one of the lead roles. Anthony and Joe Russo , who directed the last two Avengers films in the Marvel Franchise, are Executive Producers of the film.

Alvarez and Hand drew the attention of the Russo Brothers in 2014, when their first feature film screened at the 2014 Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Returning to the production team are Alvarez' past collaborators: sound mixer Jason Lennart Anderson, costume designer Erin Toft, director of photography Ray Buckley, and producers Alexander Fraser and Megan Kopp.

This independent film is the latest of many arts and entertainment investments for Kenwood Investments LLC. Previously the company was a producer of Ron Chapman's film The Forbidden Shore about contemporary Cuban music and invested in Sonoma Artist, Keith Wicks, "One Year, One Show."

Darius Anderson, Founder of Kenwood Investments, has an art collector's eye and is a cultural arts enthusiast in addition to being a successful venture capitalist. He is known for an eclectic range of investment projects ranging from the redevelopment of Treasure Island to the purchase of the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco. In 2004, when he was introduced to the work of Sonoma, CA painter Keith Wicks, founder of the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation, he immediately invested in his yearlong art journey.

Kenwood's latest investment, Something's More Than One Thing, is a film about the story of a young couple, whose love for each other is challenged by the dubious allure of the strangers we meet online, and the ways in which we so easily mistake hyper-connectivity for intimacy.

"This film is a about how technology has changed relationships, and how our generation is dealing with the social changes, initiated by technology and accelerated by a pandemic," said Will Hand. "It is a timely subject for our generation, but most significantly, it is a film made by one of the most heartfelt and courageous storytellers working today."

The film has a talented cast of actors, with its romantic lead being portrayed by James Scully, a fan-favorite of Netflix's hit show, You. Opposite Scully is Alex Sgambati, from AMC's The Walking Dead. Joining the cast is Sundance Film Festival darling SoKo, whose two films The Blazing World and Mayday garnered critical acclaim at this year's festival.

"I am excited to collaborate with Jay and Will, two young entrepreneurs with huge talent and potential, to help raise the funding to make this important film," said Darius Anderson, Founder & CEO of Kenwood Investments. "The growing shift to streaming services has created a great opportunity for independent filmmakers to showcase their work. Something's More Than One Thing is a winning combination – a poignant, comic, honest film and a story that is needed now more than ever."

Given the film's artistic credibility, marketability and high-powered industry support, Something's More Than One Thing is expected to draw attention from multiple streaming services for distribution.

Alvarez and Hand, along with their producing partners, have created a unique opportunity for the film's financial supporters to have small parts in the movie. In addition, all of the financial backers will receive an equity share in the film.

About the Filmmakers

Jay Alvarez is a writer/director whose debut feature film, " I Play With The Phrase Each Other ," won the Special Jury Prize at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2014. One year earlier, it had its world premiere in London. The film won numerous awards and screened at film festivals around the world, gaining a reputation for its unique and stylized writing, impressive direction, and distinctive structure: a feature film composed entirely of cell phone calls. It was at the Slamdance Film Festival that the Russo Brothers first saw Jay Alvarez's film, and became executive producers on his sophomore production. The Russo Brothers, along with their collaborator Robert Downey Jr, have continued to be advocates for Jay's innovative film work.

Will Hand is an actor, director, and producer who started working with Jay Alvarez in 2011, on his debut feature, I Play With The Phrase Each Other. Will has gone on to take a role in every one of Jay's films. Will Hand was the founding artistic director of the acclaimed theater company, Do It Live, in San Francisco, which introduced audiences to eminent world playwrights. Will is also the founder of the acting ensemble, The How, where he produces original plays in New York City. In his career he has produced over 15 theater pieces and developed 5 original works. His New York City debut, Vandals, earned him the recognition of the Goethe Institute, which brought him to Munich as one of six American delegates to attend the celebrated triennial Politik im Freien Theater Festival.

About Kenwood Investments, LLC

At Kenwood Investments, LLC, extraordinary projects are our passion. Kenwood was founded by Darius Anderson in 2000. The company's investment focus for more than 15 years has been on real estate development, land entitlement, media, tourism and hospitality projects. Kenwood Investments has a track record of developing extraordinary projects that greatly enhance the communities in which its projects are built or operated and has specialized during its tenure in projects facing complex hurdles of public policy, land entitlement and pre-venture capital funding. Based in Sonoma, California, Kenwood Investments consists of a team of highly talented individuals who have worked with Darius Anderson for years.

