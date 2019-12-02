Kitchen Magic the subject of Nazareth Middle School's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing" video for MRC contest

NAZARETH, Pa., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1st, Kitchen Magic, the Northeast's largest specialty cabinet refacing and remodeling company, met with three students from Nazareth Middle School to begin work on a special project the Manufacturers Resource Center's (MRC) "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest.

The contest provides 7th and 8th graders from 31 schools in Lehigh, Northampton, and Carbon counties a unique opportunity to connect directly with Lehigh Valley manufacturers as they use their curiosity and creativity to develop, shoot, edit and produce a video about their experiences.

"This is a wonderful approach to learning because it's hands-on and very experiential. It allows the students to get up close and personal with the companies they are profiling, which is a huge win for the students and the respective businesses they are working with," said William Childs, marketing director at Kitchen Magic.

"This is a great experience for students to learn more about manufacturing and the opportunities that come with working in manufacturing. It's also neat as a teacher to see "what is so cool about manufacturing" through the lens of the students. The students see and communicate a message that connects with their peers, which is an awesome end product," said Jaimie Osborn, Nazareth Area Middle School computer and technology teacher.

Because manufacturing makes up 18.4 percent of the Lehigh Valley's overall $40.1 billion GDP, manufacturing jobs have surpassed retail as the region's second-largest job sector, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

