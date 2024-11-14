KNOWESIS DEVELOPS "FIRST OF IT'S KIND" DYNAMIC OVERSIGHT DASHBOARD FOR DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE UKRAINE SUPPORT

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. (Knowesis) is proud to announce the successful development and launch of a new, interactive online hub designed to provide the public and Congress with up-to-date, official information on U.S. security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. This newly redesigned dashboard, which includes both static and interactive reports, offers a comprehensive view of U.S. government aid to Ukraine.

The updated version of UkraineOversight.gov marks the first major redesign of the site since its initial launch in March 2024 by the Pentagon's Office of the Inspector General (IG), in collaboration with the IGs of the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The platform now provides expanded insights, including a breakdown of U.S. funding by federal agency, new infographics, a dedicated investigations page, and a refreshed homepage.

"I'm particularly proud of the efforts of my team and our colleagues in developing UkraineOversight.gov as an interactive, one-stop platform that ensures transparency in our comprehensive oversight work," said Robert Storch, Department of Defense Inspector General. "This site will play a key role in keeping both the public and Congress informed about the ongoing efforts to support Ukraine."

The redesigned dashboard enhances the site's accessibility and usability, offering users a more detailed and visually intuitive way to track the U.S. government's ongoing commitment to Ukraine.

