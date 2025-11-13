Las Culturistas' Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang Redefine Tired Gift Guides with Marshalls in "It's Giving Gifts!"

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/marshalls/9358551-en-marshalls-its-giving-gifts-holiday-gift-guide-matt-rogers-bowen-yang

"It's Giving Gifts!" features 15 delightfully specific categories, designed to offer shoppable finds for everyone on your list from "best gifts for the cool girl who is always late and makes you think punctuality is kind of embarrassing" to "best gifts for me that were so thoughtful I really shouldn't have." Curated with Rogers and Yang's signature Las Culturistas flair, the relatable gift categories feature high-quality merchandise at incredible prices to help shoppers skip the generic and get personal.

"At Marshalls, we believe great gifting starts with access to incredible finds that make it easy to show up for the people in your life" said Sonya Cosentini, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Marshalls. "Partnering with Matt and Bowen for 'It's Giving Gifts!' was a natural fit because their humor and insight provide a fresh take on holiday shopping. Together, we're helping people gift with intention, personality, and heart."

Each category in "It's Giving Gifts!" is packed with quality merchandise at prices that make gifting even more enjoyable this holiday season. From premium bakeware for "the gift at the holiday party that'll make you casually brag to everyone: 'Yeah…That was the one I brought'" to actually fashionable sneakers and leather wallets for "the Dad who takes the worst pictures of you you've ever seen, but you love him anyway," the guide brings the joy back into holiday shopping with inspired finds that feel made for everyone on your list.

"We're thrilled to partner with Marshalls to unveil 'It's Giving Gifts!' and trust us, it has our unmistakable stamp all over it. From the categories to the merchandise, it's giving thoughtful, it's giving chic, it's giving…giving," said Rogers and Yang. "There's truly something for everyone: friends, family, even situationships. We've always believed gift-giving should be joyful and personal, and finding 'that perfect gift' at an amazing price? THAT'S a sleigh!"

Gift the good stuff all season long at Marshalls and shop "It's Giving Gifts!" from Marshalls and Las Culturistas' Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang online at Marshalls.com. Consumers can also follow @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok to discover curated edits packed with premium finds across every category, and catch Rogers and Yang in action as they dive into the guide through a series of spirited videos.

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with more than 1,200 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and online at Marshalls.com. Since opening its first store more than 60 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, home and more - all at amazing prices. For fashion tips, style alerts, and more, follow us @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.

