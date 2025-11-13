Las Culturistas' Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang Redefine Tired Gift Guides with Marshalls in "It's Giving Gifts!"

Rogers and Yang bring the holiday cheer with a reimagined gift guide featuring witty, wildly specific categories filled with standout gifts for every person on your list
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshalls (NYSE: TJX) believes gifts should be as inspired as the people you're shopping for, so this holiday season, the brand is rewriting the rules of holiday gifting with Las Culturistas. Introducing "It's Giving Gifts!," a reimagined holiday gift guide, created in collaboration with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. Known for their sharp wit and cultural savvy, the duo is bringing a fresh perspective to tired gift guides with relatable gift categories that are equal parts elevated and entertaining—packed with premium finds at amazing prices that genuinely say, "I saw this and thought of you."
"At Marshalls, we believe great gifting starts with access to incredible finds that make it easy to show up for the people in your life" said Sonya Cosentini, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Marshalls. "Partnering with Matt and Bowen for 'It's Giving Gifts!' was a natural fit because their humor and insight provide a fresh take on holiday shopping. Together, we're helping people gift with intention, personality, and heart."
"We're thrilled to partner with Marshalls to unveil 'It's Giving Gifts!' and trust us, it has our unmistakable stamp all over it. From the categories to the merchandise, it's giving thoughtful, it's giving chic, it's giving…giving," said Rogers and Yang. "There's truly something for everyone: friends, family, even situationships. We've always believed gift-giving should be joyful and personal, and finding 'that perfect gift' at an amazing price? THAT'S a sleigh!"
Gift the good stuff all season long at Marshalls and shop "It's Giving Gifts!" from Marshalls and Las Culturistas' Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang online at Marshalls.com. Consumers can also follow @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok to discover curated edits packed with premium finds across every category, and catch Rogers and Yang in action as they dive into the guide through a series of spirited videos.
About Marshalls: Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with more than 1,200 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and online at Marshalls.com. Since opening its first store more than 60 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, home and more - all at amazing prices. For fashion tips, style alerts, and more, follow us @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.
