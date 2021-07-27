Laser Yoga Records Releases Atheist Alien, the World's First Doom Metal Spoken Word Poetry Album and World's First 12" USB-LP

BANGOR, Maine, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Yoga Records is proud to release the new spoken word Doom Metal album by Atheist Alien, boasting 2 NEW sub-genres: Doom Metal spoken word poetry and Doom New-Age spoken word poetry.

And a new physical format. The 12" USB-LP, the world's first 12" physical/digital format, an amazing collectors item and display quality album. Made from virtually indestructible PVC material, Contains USB drive with all music tracks and printable 11"x17" poster---and MORE.

Atheist Alien Brian Horustopheles Labrecque

Watch the promo video featuring an introduction to the 12" USB-LP by former Candlemass vocalist Robert Lowe. https://youtu.be/GjEoSO3GusU

Born from the cold ashes of a thousand dead gods. Atheist Alien is epic spoken word poetry in the tradition of the Iliad, the Mahabharata and Edgar Allan Poe, fused with the dark unrelenting brutality of Doom Metal.

The story is of a lone human, lost in a haze of anonymity and purposelessness, captured by the Earth's sick religions in their desperate attempt to rob people of their freedom of thought and reliance on factual reality, climaxing with the lone human's Homeric transformation into a vengeful, mythical anti-God lunar deity.

To explore the duality of brutality, there are two tracks, one brutal Doom Metal, and the other with the metaphysical ethereal sounds of space and time.

Dual versions of the same epic tale, meant to crawl into both sides of your consciousness.

Started by avantgarde writer/filmmaker Brian Horustopheles Labrecque. Atheist Alien is his attempt to take dark brutal poetry to its logical conclusion, also broaching subject matter rarely found in any metal music like anti-violence, militant atheism and bodily autonomy. Brian's writing evokes drunken Greek gods and multidimensional fever dreams.

Like nothing you've ever heard, like nothing ever to come.

Written and Produced by Brian Horustopheles Labrecque

Vocals by Paul "Dinenthal" Taylor and Mavis Murasaki

Hear the tracks and order the new 12" USB-LP here: https://atheistalien.bandcamp.com

You can also listen on all major streaming services like Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify

