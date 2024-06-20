"LaToya's Story" Sheds Light on the Power of Personal Advocacy and the Importance of Health Equity, Wins Two Telly Awards

Mom bravely shares her story to raise awareness of breast cancer and clinical trial participation among Black women.



NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health, a global provider of age-appropriate, culturally relevant medical education resources, has produced a live-action video addressing health equity in clinical trials that received multiple Telly Awards. The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens, with over 13,000 entries from some of the most prestigious advertising agencies, production companies, and publishers around the world. The video, produced for a leading biotechnology client, won the Bronze award in two categories – Social Video - DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Social Video - Medical & Research.

This award-winning video titled, "LaToya's Story," shares the inspiring story of a mom of three who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. Her story, characterized by courage and resilience, begins with an unexpected text message that sets her journey in motion and inspires her to advocate not only for herself and her daughters, but for all women of color. The video highlights LaToya's experiences throughout her treatment journey to raise awareness of breast cancer and educate others about the benefits of participating in clinical research.

For the past 15 years, Jumo Health has been focused on improving health literacy by creating engaging and easy-to-understand materials aimed at educating all ages and traditionally underrepresented communities. Jumo Health's talented team of medical writers, editors, designers, and videographers are experts at capturing a patient's personality and experiences in a way that is relatable and inspiring to others considering participating in clinical trials. Jumo Health serves more than 70 pharmaceutical companies globally.

"LaToya, given her passion, vulnerability, and unbridled advocacy for health equity, has quickly become an inspiration to us all here at Jumo Health," shared Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO of Jumo Health. "This project exemplifies the power of storytelling and we are grateful to have been selected to help share LaToya's journey."

For complete results of the 45th Annual Telly Awards, visit www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Founded in 1979 to honor local, regional, and cable television commercials, with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after, the award has evolved with the rise of digital video to include branded content, documentaries, social media, immersive, and more. The Telly Awards today celebrate the best work in the video medium in an exciting new era of the moving image on and offline.

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally relevant, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 80+ countries in 120+ languages. Our various digital, video, and print offerings use highly visual elements and research-backed health literacy strategies to ensure that everyone can understand and act upon complex medical information. We do this through familiar mediums – from comic books and animation to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories – all customized based on audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to promote access and to ensure unique patient experiences are accurately represented.

Contact Information

Dani Himelright

Head of Marketing

Jumo Health

(614) 284-6804

[email protected]

SOURCE Jumo Health