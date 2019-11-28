List of 65 Inch 4K TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Samsung, Sony, TCL & Vizio 65" TV Deals Researched by Deal Tomato
Save on 65-inch 4K TVs from Sony, Samsung, TCL, Sharp, Vizio and more with our round-up of the best 65 Inch TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals
Nov 28, 2019, 19:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 65 Inch TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best smart 65" 4K TV deals from top brands by clicking the links below.
Best 65 Inch TV deals:
- Save up to $800 on Samsung 65 inch TVs at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on TCL 65 inch TVs at Walmart
- Save up to $700 on 65-inch Vizio TVs & 4K TVs at Walmart
- Check out the full range of 65-inch TVs and 4K TVs on sale at Walmart - featuring big savings on top-rated 65-inch Samsung, Sharp, TCL and Vizio televisions
- Save up to $1,000 on Sony 65-inch TVs at Walmart
- Check out the full range of LG 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch TVs at Walmart - check live prices on the latest 4K TVs with IPS wide viewing angles, 4K Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos audio
- Save up to $850 on a wide range of 65" TV models at Amazon - check live prices on highly rated 4K TVs from Sony, LG, Vizio, Toshiba & other top brands
- Save up to $700 on Samsung 65" 4K TVs at Amazon
- Save up to $1500 on Sony 65" 4K TVs at Amazon.com - save on LED & OLED models with High Dynamic Range, Motionflow XR & Dynamic Contrast Enhancer features
Top brands for consumers looking for a new 65 Inch TV include Sharp, Samsung and TCL. Samsung has a wide range of 65 inch TV models that use HDR technology for crisp video quality and provide smart TV features. Sharp and TCL also offer 4K TVs among its extensive line of TVs. Many of these TVs are available with considerable discounts on both Amazon and Walmart during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
How much of a discount is on offer on Black Friday? During Black Friday, retailers aim to drive millions of holiday shoppers to their stores through significant discounts on selected products. Toy retailers in 2018, for example, sought to capture Toys R Us shoppers by offering deals with an average discount of 31%, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights.
The dominance of online shopping as the preferred shopping option becomes more evident on Black Friday. Adobe Analytics reports that the online sales for 2018's Black Friday reached $6.22 billion, a 23.6% increase from the preceding year's sales.
